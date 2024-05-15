Get expert advice on design, publishing and bringing your game to retail at free one-day B2B event Tabletop Creators Summit London next week

Dicebreaker’s Tabletop Creators Summit returns to London’s ExCeL in just over a week! Ahead of our second free B2B event for designers, publishers and other members of the tabletop industry, we’re excited to announce our full line-up of speakers. Not signed up to attend for free yet? You have until this Friday, May 17th!

Tabletop Creators Summit London 2024 will once again take place during MCM Comic Con in the ExCeL’s Platinum Suite next Friday, May 24th, supported by our headline sponsor Misty Mountain Gaming.

The one-day event is split into two parts. The morning will host a series of expert talks covering essential topics such as the state of the tabletop industry, tips on design and publishing, navigating game law and working with IP. In the afternoon, attendees will be able to network freely and host their own informal ‘Unconference’ talks to share advice, ideas and establish connections.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This year’s line-up of speakers includes experts in design, publishing, distribution, law and more - it’s an exceptional line-up that we’re excited to share in full.

After a brief welcome talk, Samantha Webb, head of product for Dune, Star Trek and Discworld RPG maker Modiphius, will kick off our expert talks by sharing her advice on how to build your RPG into a line.

Webb will be followed by Anna Poulter-Jones, a IP and games lawyer from legal firm Sheridans, who will share her insight into navigating game law in the tabletop industry and beyond.

After a brief coffee break (or tea, or whatever drink you prefer - free drinks will be provided), Asmodee UK’s Roger Martin will offer his perspective on the shape of the tabletop industry as hobby and independent channel director of the UK’s largest games distributor.

Next, Emmet Byrne of Cubicle 7 will share his advice on pitching and creating licensed tabletop RPGs, based on his experience as creative director for the Irish publisher behind the likes of Warhammer Fantasy, Doctor Who and Warhammer 40,000 roleplaying games.

Finally, our morning of talks will close with insight from Chris Matthews, partnerships manager for major UK retailer Zatu, who will share his tips on how retailers, designers and publishers can work together to bring games to retail successfully.

After a lunch break, the room will open to networking between attendees, along with a new Unconference. The Unconference will provide five dedicated spaces around the room for attendees to propose and host their own informal talks on industry topics, sharing knowledge and advice with their fellow industry professionals. Anyone can propose a talk on the day by adding their talk to the Unconference timetable found in the room.

The full Tabletop Creators Summit London 2024 schedule is below:

10.30: Welcome: James Wallis

10.40: Samantha Webb, Modiphius

11.15: Anna Poulter-Jones, Sheridans Law

11.50: Break

12.00: Roger Martin, Asmodee

12.35: Emmet Byrne, Cubicle 7

13.10: Chris Matthews, Zatu

13.45: Lunch

14.30: Networking and Unconference

17.00: Close

Those who register to attend the Tabletop Creators Summit will receive a free day pass for MCM Comic Con, allowing you to attend the entire conference without paying a penny. If you haven’t signed up already, you have until this Friday, May 17th, to do so!

Loading…