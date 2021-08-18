The weird and horrific alternate history of tabletop RPG Achtung! Cthulhu 2D20 will officially release on September 28th, bringing players custom rules for roleplaying a world of cults, Nazis and weird wonders in a new system that prioritizes drama and filmic excitement.

John Houlihan, digital content creative for the UK-based publisher Modiphius Entertainment, broke the news in a blog post that pre-ordered books and accessories will begin shipping on the launch date, while finalized digital versions would be set out immediately. He also said that retail versions of the player’s guide, gamemaster’s guide and other offerings should arrive between October and November of this year.

The delay was attributed to ongoing global delays in freight shipping that has affected nearly every corner of the tabletop industry, from raw materials to securing containers loaded with finished books and board game boxes. Without any reliable estimation of relief - or promises that the situation won’t deteriorate further - several companies have been forced to delay or provide customers with best guesses.

“We have been working very hard to try and get the books out for their original planned summer release date, but sadly due to the vagaries of international logistics, shipping and Brexit at the moment, it’s been impossible to get them to you in that timeframe, but we hope one short month’s delay on the original release date won’t prove too onerous,” Houlihan wrote.

Achtung! Cthulhu 2D20 uses the eponymous system introduced by Modiphius in 2016 that powers some of its in-houses titles such as Conan, John Carter Warlord of Mars and Mutant Chronicles 3E. Contrasted with the more popular D20 system most famously used by Dungeons & Dragons, 2D20 relies on a roll-under mechanic for actions using two twenty-sided dice. When combined with its expanded attributes and skill loadouts, players can roll multiple successes on a single throw and compound the resulting narrative effect.

This change from the original Call of Cthulhu 7th edition rules affects nearly every part of the game, according to the publisher, hence the publication of two new core books. Official adventures will allow groups to explore the factional war between Allied forces and the occult fascists, whose various shadow organisations have turned to fantastical Atlantean technology and forbidden magic that might herald the end of the world. The Allied forces arrayed against these threats must pick up their own otherworldly abilities and arcane powers to stand a chance.

Modiphius has been publishing monthly adventure modules that players can access from their website. That trend will continue, but Houlihan briefly mentioned plans to release two “epic campaigns” titled Shadows of Atlantis and Forest of Fear sometime next year. Those interested in reading more about the system can access free quickstart rules online, including an introductory adventure and pre-generated characters.

Achtung! Cthulhu 2D20’s player’s guide and gamemaster’s guide can be pre-ordered for $43 (£31) and $57 (£41), respectively, from Modiphius’ website. Expect shipping to begin on September 28th and continue throughout the rest of 2021.