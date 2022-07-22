Legends of the Five Rings’ D&D 5E rulebook has a release date - and it's soon

Adventures in Rokugan, the adaptation of storied RPG Legend of the Five Rings for Dungeons & Dragons 5E, has been given a release date - and it’s only a few weeks away.

First announced last summer as a conversion of the roleplaying setting for the 5E system, Adventures in Rokugan is the latest release in a series that spans all the way back to the original Legend of the Five Rings collectible card game and spin-off tabletop RPG released in the mid-1990s.

The launch trailer for Adventures in Rokugan

Adventures in Rokugan specifically adapts the fifth edition of the Legend of the Five Rings RPG released in 2018 by Fantasy Flight Games, following its acquisition of the franchise and reboot of the CCG as a living card game.

The conversion includes replacing Legend of the Five Rings’ use of custom dice with the ubiquitous d20 used in D&D, and adapting the series’ setting of Rokugan - heavily inspired by feudal Japan and elements of other East Asian cultures - for 5E. Lead mechanics designer on L5R 5E, Max Brooke, also headed up design on the adaptation, joined by lead story designer Lydia Suen.

The 5E rulebook will include seven core character classes - Shinobi, Pilgrim, Courtier, Ritualist, Bushi, Duelist and Acolyte - that replace D&D’s standard classes. Players can choose to play as a human or non-human species, including shapeshifting animal yо̄kai in the form of fox spirits, bat spirits and otter spirits, and other species said to be playable for the first time in the upcoming RPG.

Edge Studios, which took over development of L5R RPG from Fantasy Flight in 2020, previously confirmed that Adventures in Rokugan is not intended to replace the standalone Legend of the Five Rings RPG. The publisher said that additional sourcebooks and other future releases are planned for the original game.

The 424-page Adventures in Rokugan rulebook will release in the UK and US on August 5th, priced at $49.99.