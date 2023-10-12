Scooby Doo, Scream actor Matthew Lillard wrote a free haunt for Betrayal at House on the Hill board game

Betrayal at House on the Hill player can soon grab a free haunt co-created by actor, director and more recently tabletop accessory businessman Matthew Lillard. The two-part haunt, Thirteen Ghoulies Are All That, will be available on the Hasbro Pulse website starting October 13th.

Named after three of Lillard’s popular films (Thirteen Ghosts, Ghoulies III and She’s All That), the haunt is a explicitly satirical send-up of the actor and is chock full of references to his film career and creative projects. It stars Dexter Norville, an actor, producer, director and writer who is best known today for his roles in P.I. Pup and Yell!, and he’s traveled to the mansion to scout locations for his next project.

While publisher Avalon Hill did not divulge how the haunt will turn sideways at the stroke of midnight, veteran Betrayal members will have a fairly good idea of what to expect. For those unaware, Betrayal at House on the Hill is a collaborative board game where several characters travel through an abandoned mansion, laying tiles as they discover new rooms and accumulating clues, omens and tools along the way. At the stroke of midnight, one amongst their number turns traitor and begins hunting their former friends - it’s now escape or die for everyone else trapped in the mansion.

Betrayal at House on the Hill New Edition Let's Play | 3rd Edition Gameplay!

The third edition of Betrayal launched last year and has delivered the most enjoyable, if somewhat uneven, version yet, according to our review. This latest haunt is the first part of what Avalon Hill called their “Season of Treason”, which will ostensibly contain a number of different supplements and additions for Betrayal and other titles in the publisher's portfolio over the next few months. Dicebreaker has reached out for more information.

If you’re okay with spoilers, Lillard plans to livestream the Haunt with himself in the group (hopefully playing the self-deprecating self-insert) on Hasbro Pulse’s YouTube channel starting at 7 p.m. EST on October 13th.

Betrayal at House on the Hill has 50 Haunts packaged in the base game, but a few expansions have already bolstered that number with werewolf and (most recently) winter holiday-themed horrors. Thirteen Ghoulies Are All That will be available as a digital download starting tomorrow via the Hasbro Pulse website.