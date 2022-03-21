Maddie, our new video producer, answers your questions on the Dicebreaker Podcast

After last week’s disastrous attempt to record episode 97 of the podcast, this week’s attempt certainly went a lot better. The Dicebreaker Podcast is joined for the first time by Maddie, our new video producer, who joins host Matt Jarvis, Meehan and Liv to chat about everything tabletop gaming related.

Maddie regales us with her OSE RPG adventures, as well as her excitement for the rules-light RPG Kids on Bikes and her current campaign of the Dungeons & Dragons 5E adventure Wild Beyond the Witchlight. Liv also chats about her Wild Beyond the Witchlight campaign, as well as Betrayal at House on the Hill, Kingdomino and a one-shot for the recent Strixhaven: Curriculum of Chaos D&D 5E sourcebook. Matt tells the team about his experiences with the latest game from Moon Crab – a studio made up of past Z-Man Games employees – called Leviathan Wilds, as well as what he thinks of the currently in limited beta Pokémon: Trading Card Game Live app. Finally, Meehan talks about Jaws: The Board Game, Elder Sign and her latest Root shenanigans.

In the news this week, the team chat about the freshly announced Nebula nominations – which include several tabletop roleplaying games – the upcoming board game based on Hitchcock’s Rear Window and some bizarre details surrounding the new Dungeons & Dragons films.

Finally, Maddie and the crew answer some questions from the audience, including one on our preferences for doing crimes, our favourite Root factions, Jelly Beans and D&D classes.

You can watch the latest episode of the Dicebreaker Podcast on YouTube right now, or otherwise standby for episode 97 on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. You can also add the podcast's RSS feed to your player of choice.

The Dicebreaker Podcast is filmed live every Friday at 2pm (GMT) on our YouTube channel, so head over to take part and send us some questions in the chat.

Alternatively, you can post questions below, tweet us @joindicebreaker or email us at contact@dicebreaker.com

Games (and other stuff) discussed