Here’s what Baldur’s Gate 3’s narrator thinks is the best class in D&D

The narrator of Baldur’s Gate 3 has given their answer to the heated debate about which Dungeons & Dragons is the best.

Released out of early access earlier this month, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a D&D-adjacent video game that has players travelling across the Forgotten Realms as a party of adventurers. The third in a series of video games that began with the original in the late 1990s - developed by Dragon Age studio Bioware – Baldur's Gate 3 was created by Larian Studios, the company behind the Divinity series.

The video game enables players to either pick from a selection of pre-made characters, or create their own by choosing from various playable species and classes. Baldur’s Gate 3 features a version of every class found in the Player’s Handbook for Dungeons & Dragons 5E, with players able to choose from options like rogues and warlocks – as well as various subclasses as their character levels-up. Players are even able to specialise in multiple classes if they want to.

Image credit: Larian Studios

Each class from the original tabletop roleplaying game offers players their own unique playstyle, with some – such as the sorcerer or wizard – focusing more on casting spells, while others, like the barbarian and fighter, are more geared towards wielding weapons. In amongst those two main approaches are classes that cross over between them, like paladins and rangers, and some that provide a completely different experience altogether – like druids and monks.

In an interview with Dicebreaker, Amelia Tyler, the actor behind the role of narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3, and a regular TRPG player, revealed what they thought the best class in D&D was.

“I have never played this class,” Tyler admitted, “I want to, I think it’s just a confidence thing.” The actor then confirmed that they believed that the bard was the best class in the fantasy tabletop RPG. Best known for their proficiency with musical instruments, ability to inspire their allies – thereby buffing their rolls – and high charisma ability score, bards are considered to be the most utilitarian class choice in Dungeons & Dragons.

“I think it’s bard,” said Tyler, “that’s my favourite because you can have a lot of fun with it. It’s very verbal and there’s singing involved, which is usually something I don’t get involved with, but just seeing a little musical scoundrel work their way around the world is great.” Tyler continued: “The bards I’ve seen play do it was such a sense of joy and I love watching that. It makes it so much more heartbreaking if they ever go through something bad.”

“It encourages you towards some really creative problem solving as well. I loved voicing lines when great things like that [passing a persuasion check to avoid combat] happened because there were some great reactions. Once in a blue moon the gods decided you were the best thing in the world.”