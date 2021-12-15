Keep owlbears and mimics as pets in this supplement for D&D 5E

Get an owlbear or a mimic as a beloved pet in this supplement for Dungeons & Dragons 5E, Beastheart and Monstrous Companions.

The ranger class in D&D may be able to have an animal companion, but their choices are often limited to friendlier and less deadly creatures, such as wolves and bears, but for those players who have always dreamed of having their own beastly being as a buddy can now live their roleplaying game dreams with Beastheart and Monstrous Companions. A supplement designed to be used with Dungeons & Dragons 5E, Beastheart and Monstrous Companions enables players to get a monster friend of their choice - gaining its trust and arsenal of formidable abilities as well.

The potential creatures that players can tame in the fantasy RPG supplement include some classic monsters such as giant spiders; giant toads; basilisks and worgs - which are essentially enormous wolves - alongside some more bizarre creatures like mimics, which are monsters that imitate ordinary items like wooden chests, the adorable owlbear and the iconic gelatinous cube, which has the ability to absorb living beings to gradually dissolve them within its acidic insides.

In their pursuits to befriend and command the various creatures featured in Beastheart and Monstrous Companions, players will have to be wary to keep control over their newly acquired monster companions or otherwise risk chaos. Different creatures will have varying levels of ferocity, with the more ferocious monsters having the chance to go on a rampage - which sees the monster attack the creature nearest to it, regardless of their affiliation. Depending on the size and type of monster, some companions in the supplement can be ridden as mounts, whereas others might have more unusual uses - such as the blood hawk, who can fly and attack enemies who are further away.

A new class called the beastheart is featured in the supplementary rulebook which enables players to create a character that is built around having a monstrous companion. As a beastheart, players can select from five different subclasses focused on building bond types with their chosen monster.

Besides the Beastheart and Monstrous Companions rulebook, there will also be a set of monstrous companion miniatures made available - including models for the sporeling, dragon wyrmling and owlbear.

Beastheart and Monstrous Companions rulebook and Monstrous Companion Miniatures were both developed and published by MCDM productions, a company formed by Matt Colville that specialises in creating supplements and tools for players to use with Dungeons & Dragons 5E.

The Beastheart and Monstrous Companions rulebook and Monstrous Companion Miniatures are available for $14.99 (£11) from the MCDM store, Fantasy Grounds and Roll20 now.