Play an entire RPG in an hour with these adventures for D&D 5E

Play an entire tabletop roleplaying game in under an hour with a new collection of adventures designed for Dungeons & Dragons 5E.

The City Watch is an anthology of adventures intended to be played with the fantasy RPG D&D 5E. Each adventure is designed to last around an hour, with players and game masters able to experience a complete story arc in under 60 minutes.

In each of the adventures, players become members of The Port Perro City Watch, a group of guards who are tasked with protecting the people of Port Perro City. Every one of the adventures will see the player characters start out performing their usual duties of patrolling the streets or manning the gates, before they inevitably get pulled into all sorts of shenanigans.

The tabletop roleplaying game anthology features a collection of 10 different adventures for players to experience, with each one providing a tight enough storyline so that they’ll be done in an hour. Examples of some of the adventures include the group investigating the strange case of a kidnapping via giant bird, an unusually deserted pirate shipping docking the city, a hag who curses the city guards after being denied entry and a rust monster invading the guard’s armoury.

Every one of the adventures is designed to support first level characters, with minimal preparation needed from GMs and players. Though the majority of the adventures are standalone – with the last one taking place over two-parts – they do have a cast of recurring characters and a thread that connects them together in such a way that they can be played as a campaign.

Advice to help the GM ensure that each adventure is completed within an hour is also included in The City Watch book. However, GMs can choose to extend adventures beyond an hour, if they wish to.

The City Watch was created and is being published by S K Dinning, who has previously written books on the subject of tabletop gaming such as Ticket to Carcassonne, a book about various beginner board games like Ticket to Ride and Carcassonne.

The Kickstarter campaign for The City Watch is live until September 1st, with a pledge of £8 ($10) getting backers a physical copy of the book in October. Alternatively, a digital PDF version of the book is available for a pledge of £4 ($5).