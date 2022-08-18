D&D 5E’s next big release finally bundles its book with D&D Beyond

Dungeons & Dragons 5E’s next adventure will offer a bundle of its physical and digital books for the first time.

Previously, players who picked up any of the print sourcebooks and campaigns for D&D 5E would need to pay again to gain the respective content on D&D Beyond, the RPG’s digital reference library.

Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen will be the first D&D 5E release to offer a bundle including both the print edition of the book and its digital content on D&D Beyond.

However, there’s a catch: the bundle will only be available via D&D Beyond’s own store.

The $59.94 bundle will also grant early access to Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen on D&D Beyond from November 22nd, two weeks ahead of its full release on December 6th. A deluxe edition of the adventure, including tie-in board game Warriors of Krynn, a DM screen and unique cover artwork for the book, will sell for $154.98.

Including a digital copy of 5E books with their physical releases has long been a recurring request from players since D&D Beyond launched back in 2017. Wizards of the Coast acquired D&D Beyond earlier this year - a move that the company said had made bundling together its print and digital releases finally possible.