Spelljammer is finally coming to D&D 5E with Adventures in Space, out this summer

Spelljammer is back! Dungeons & Dragons’ popular space-fantasy setting is coming to D&D 5E this summer with the release of Adventures in Space, a set of three books including rules, monsters and a full adventure.

Spelljammer: Adventures in Space opened Wizards of the Coast’s D&D Direct livestream, confirming the long-awaited return of the RPG to the setting first released in 1989. The setting is yet to make a full appearance in D&D 5E, but made a cameo in adventure Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage.

The campaign setting slipcase will comprise three books, plus a DM screen and poster map.

The Astral Adventurer’s Guide is said to contain everything that players and DMs need to create characters and run scenarios in the setting described as “deep space meets deep sea”. That will include magical items and details on spelljamming ships, the setting's primary means of transportation.

Among the playable character species teased were mechanical gnomes, humanoid insects, hippo-headed beings and plasmoids, said to be D&D 5E’s “first character race where you are an ooze”. Locations within the deep-space setting include floating cities, monster laids tunnelled into asteroids and dead gods floating in the ether.

The second book in the set will be a bestiary titled Boo’s Astral Menagerie that details further inhabitants of Spelljammer’s universe, ranging from space pirates and giant hamsters to lunar and solar dragons. Oh, and space clowns. Shudder.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Completing the trilogy is an adventure, Light of Xaryxis. The campaign for level five to eight characters is said to be a brand new adventure set in the Astral Sea. The story will take place across 12 separate episodes that will each end in a “cliffhanger”, wrapped up in a conclusion where “everything goes buckwild”.

Spelljammer: Adventures in Space will release on August 16th. Ahead of the set’s launch, a free downloadable prequel adventure, Spelljammer Academy, will be made available in July.