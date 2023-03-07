New Dungeons & Dragons film’s characters can now appear in your own campaigns

The characters from the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film can now appear in players’ own campaigns.

Featured on D&D Beyond – an online platform featuring official Dungeons & Dragons content and tools for both players and dungeon masters – are a collection of stat blocks for each of the main characters from the new film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Set to be released into cinemas next month, Honor Among Thieves sees actors such as Chris Pine (Star Trek), Hugh Grant (Paddington 2) and Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton) becoming characters within the world of the tabletop roleplaying game.

The characters portrayed by the co-starring actors from Honor Among Thieves now have their own stat blocks that DMs can use in their campaigns: thereby enabling them to appear as non-player characters.

Included within the collection is the stat block for Doric, an unusual looking tiefling druid played by Sophia Ellis, known for her role in It: Chapter One. The character’s proficiencies include suitably outdoorsy skills, such as nature and survival, with the character having access to a variety of spells: including speak with animals and faerie fire (which highlights enemies it hits). Perhaps Doric’s most unusual aspect is her ability to shape change into an Owlbear, which is something druids can’t typically do as Owlbears are considered monsters rather than beasts.

Official trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Chris Pine’s human bard Edgin Darvis reportedly relies on “improvisation and strategy” rather than “magic or muscle” to make his way in the world. However, as the character’s stat block shows, Darvis does actually use magic and melee: including wielding a short sword and casting the likes of message and friends. Considering Edgin is meant to be a thief in Honor Among Thieves, it is confusing as to why they didn’t make him a rogue – considering the class’s affinity for stealth and dexterity. Of course, Edgin is proficient in performance, persuasion and deception, considering this charisma skill is so high.

Forge Fitzwilliam – Hugh Grant’s cunning criminal – doesn't have a specific class attached to him. Instead, his character block seems to have a collection of both roguish and bardic-esque features and abilities like disarming charm, which adds his +5 charm modifier to his armour class, and evasion: which enables Forge to take no damage when he succeeds a dexterity saving throw.

Michelle Rodrigez, who is most well-known for her role in the Fast and Furious franchise, portrays Holgare Kilgore: who is also without a specific D&D character class in her stat block. However, a high strength score and the reckless feature – which grants her advantage on melee weapon attack rolls – give her character a strong Barbarian energy.

Simon Aumar – played by Detective Pikachu’s own Justice Smith – is a full-blooded sorcerer and, as such, can use the wild magic ability that most sorcerers have access to, which means a die is rolled and a spell is cast from the wild magic table whenever he takes 20 or more damage. Additionally, as a descendant of the fey, Simon has advantage on saving throws against charm effects.

The final main character from the fantasy TRPG movie with their own stat block on D&D Beyond is Xenk Yendar – played by the aforementioned Rege-Jean Page - a human paladin whose chosen oath and deity remains a mystery. Despite being a Paladin, Xenk does not have many paladin abilities at his disposal besides aura of protection: which grants himself and his allies with advantage on saving throws, and the healing ability cleansing touch.

Thieves Gallery – which also contains a stat block for Red Wizard of Thay, Sofina (played by Daisy Head in the upcoming film) - is available to D&D Beyond subscribers right now. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set to be released in cinemas on March 31st.