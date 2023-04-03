Dungeons & Dragons film takes the weekend top spot at the US box office

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the latest movie adaptation of the tabletop roleplaying game, took the no.1 box office spot in the US over the weekend.

After releasing into theatres worldwide on Friday (March 31st) the D&D movie has earnt $38 million (£31 million) across 3,855 cinemas in the US, with the film reaching the higher end of its $30 to $40 million earning expectations (Thanks Variety.)

Starring Chris Pine – known from Wonder Woman and Star Trek – Michelle Rodriguez, from the Fast and Furious series, and Detective Pikachu’s Justice Smith, D&D: Honor Among Thieves topped the domestic box office over John Wick: Chapter 4, which released the week before.

However, John Wick: Chapter 4 continues to remain the top earning film in the international box office, despite the tabletop RPG adaptation collecting another $33 million (£26 million) from 58 markets overseas: bringing the total earnt by the film over the weekend to $71.1 million (£56 million). With the budget for D&D: Honor Among Thieves being $150 million, which doesn’t account for the film’s extensive marketing campaign, it will need to continue its healthy earnings in order to turn a profit.

The Easter school-break currently taking place in the UK will provide D&D: Honor Among Thieves with ample opportunity to attract viewers. Nevertheless, competition for the fantasy RPG movie is on the horizon with the impending release of Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which lands in theatres on April 5th and stars Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy – The Queen’s Gambit’s Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day, who’s best known for his role in the comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves sees the aforementioned Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith being joined by actors Sophia Lillis and Rege-Jean Page, as the group work together to pull-off a heist on the mayor of Neverwinter, played by Hugh Grant. As a rag-tag team of adventurers, the group travel across the Sword Coast – and beyond – to gather what and who they need to infiltrate the mayor’s castle and retrieve a powerful artefact. However, a Red Wizard of Thay’s – played by Daisy Head – dangerous plot threatens their plans and the entire world of the Forgotten Realms.

The film has been reviewed positively by various critical outlets, receiving a certified 90% critics rating and 93% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Dicebreaker’s review of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves praised the film’s faithfulness to the TRPG, as well as its use of special effects, but criticised its poor pacing and derivative characters.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is currently in cinemas worldwide.