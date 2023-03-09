D&D adventure collection nominated for best game writing alongside Elden Ring at 2023 Nebula Awards

A collection of Dungeons & Dragons adventures has been nominated for a writing award alongside the likes of Elden Ring and Horizon Zero Dawn: Forbidden West.

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel – a collection of adventures designed for the tabletop roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons 5E – has been nominated for a Nebula award for best game writing. The anthology was nominated alongside several notable video games released last year, including the fantasy roleplaying video game Elden Ring and the action RPG video game Horizon Zero Dawn: Forbidden West.

The other nominees for the award are cat exploration/platformer/puzzle game Stray, Pentiment – a video game inspired by medieval artwork and history – and a video game adaptation of the horror TRPG series Vampire: The Masquerade called Sins of the Sires, which is entirely text-based and has players making various decisions in Athens.

The 2022 Nebula Award for Game Writing finalists are:



-Elden Ring: Hidetaka Miyazaki, George R.R. Martin (FromSoftware, Bandai Namco)

-Horizon Forbidden West: Ben McCaw, Anna Kitain (Guerilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment)



and...1/5 — Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (@sfwa) March 8, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Nebula Awards are a series of accolades given to exceptional examples of science fiction and fantasy. Founded by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association in 1965, the Nebula awards began as a way to recognise excellent science fiction and fantasy novels, novellas and short stories. Since then, several award categories have been added to the collection including one celebrating best games writing. The awards are voted on by more than 2000 members.

Previous winners of the best games writing award include Thirsty Sword Lesbians in 2021 – a queer tabletop roleplaying game about sword fighting and passion – Hades, the rougelike video game inspired by Greek mythology, in 2020 and open world RPG video game The Outer Worlds in 2019.

Liv recommends 9 fantasy roleplaying games that aren't fantasy roleplaying games.

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel is anthology of adventures for fantasy RPG Dungeons & Dragons 5E, that was written by an all POC team of writers including Ajit George, F. Wesley Schneider, Justice Ramin Arman, Dominique Dickey, Basheer Ghouse, Alastor Guzman, D. Fox Harrell, T.K. Johnson, Felice Tzehuei Kuan, Surena Marie, Mimi Mondal, Mario Ortegón, Miyuki Jane Pinckard, Pam Punzalan, Erin Roberts, Stephanie Yoon and Terry H. Romero. The collection features various adventures, each one inspired by the author and their own personal cultural experiences.

The winner of the Nebula best games writing award will be announced via a virtual ceremony taking place on May 14th.