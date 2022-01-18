D&D 5E expansion bundle provides DMs with a next step from Starter Set

Dungeon masters can take the next step from the Dungeons & Dragons 5E Starter Set with a new expansion bundle for the roleplaying game.

The D&D Rules Expansion Gift Set includes a dungeon master’s screen, as well as updated versions of two existing sourcebooks for D&D 5E - Xanathar’s Guide to Everything and Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything - and a brand new book released for the fantasy RPG entitled Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse.

The versions of Xanathar’s Guide to Everything and Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything will feature several tweaks implemented by D&D publisher - Wizards of the Coast - such as the removal of suggested alignments for monsters, non-player characters and playable species, and the changes made to stat bonuses for species - with new shiny foil covers for the books created by Magali Villeneuve (Tasha’s) and Jason Rainville (Xanathar’s). Alternative covers for each sourcebook - created illustrations by Joy Ang - will also be available.

Xanathar’s Guide to Everything was originally released in 2017 and provides dungeon masters and players with information not included in the Player’s Handbook or Dungeon Master’s Guide, including a collection of 25 subclasses - such as the horizon walker for rangers or circle of dreams for druids - a selection of new spells and various tools to help DMs plan and run their campaigns.

Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything was released in 2020 and contains a catalogue of additional subclasses, playable species, spells and never before seen lore surrounding the character of Tasha, or Iggwilv, a powerful wizard in the world of Dungeons & Dragons. Besides giving players and DMs a more nuanced depiction of the previously evil wizard, Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything introduced the notion that players could create their characters without using species ability score increases that made certain species appear better at certain attributes than others.

Monsters of the Multiverse is a brand new sourcebook for D&D 5E that offers DMs and Players with a collection of 33 playable species - most of which have been featured in previously releases sourcebooks - as well as a bestiary of over 250 monsters, most of which have been included in Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes and Volo’s Guide to Monsters. Perhaps the most unique aspect of Monsters of the Multiverse is that its entries are designed to be used in any Dungeons & Dragons setting, including those created by dungeon masters, with any traits specific to a particular universe being removed.

The D&D Rules Expansion Gift Set - which was originally intended to be released last December, but was delayed due to supply chain issues - is set to be released on January 25th, with the alternative version being only available in-stores.