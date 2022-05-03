Studio Ghibli-inspired D&D supplement features cat kings and airships

Eyes Unclouded is a tabletop roleplaying game supplement for Dungeons & Dragons 5E that’s inspired by the films of Studio Ghibli.

Designed to be played with the fantasy TRPG D&D 5E, Eyes Unclouded is an anthology of 11 adventures inspired by classic Japanese animation, such as the movies produced by the renowned Studio Ghibli studio.

Beloved for creating Japanese animated classics like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro, Studio Ghibli has produced over 20 feature films and several television series, with Eyes Unclouded seemingly taking direct inspiration from several of them.

One of the adventures included in the tabletop RPG supplement is entitled Delivery Witches Apply Within, which appears to be a homage to the 1989 Studio Ghibli movie Kiki’s Delivery Service – that sees a young witch setting up her own delivery business – including a situation involving a particularly precarious bicycle. Another adventure, called A Wealth of Flames, involves a court of wizards who have become overwhelmed by greed – a story that shares some similarities with Studio Ghibli’s 2004 Oscar nominated film, Howl’s Moving Castle.

Other adventures feature twisted and malformed disgusting beasts – perhaps a reference to the infected creatures of Princess Mononoke (1997) - a Cat King of the Feywilds, which is possibly a nod to the monarch of The Cat Returns (2002), and – of course – an airship, something that’s considered to be a staple in many of the movies directed by Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki. The supplement also contains various items for players to equip, as well as monsters to stand against or reconcile with and a collection of Ghibli inspired recipes for players to try making at home.

Eyes Unclouded was co-created by Tineke Bolleman, Bridie Dutton, Brittney Hay, C Michael Chase, Anthony Alipio, Amber Litke, Kat Kruger, Sadie Lowry, Toto Joe Sullivan, Jacky Leung and Collette Quach. The artwork for the supplement was made by Megan McCurdy, Lessie Nieves-Paugh, Xan Larson, Cammielle Gwisdalla, H ‘Ink’ Kugler, Mars Skiff, Amber Litke, Morgan Madeline, Sadie Lowry and Auri Cavendish, with layout by Lydia Van Hoy and Birdie Dutton.

A digital PDF version of Eyes Unclouded is currently available on the Dungeon Masters Guild website for $20 (£15), with a physical hardback edition costing $56 (£44).