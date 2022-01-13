Critical Role animated series gets new trailer, premiere airs later this month

The latest trailer for the animated series based on the first Critical Role campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina, has been released.

A new trailer for the upcoming animated show adapted from campaign one of Critical Role has been launched, ahead of the series premiere taking place later this month. Posted via the official YouTube account for Amazon Prime Video - the studio responsible for producing the show - The Legend of Vox Machina Official Trailer depicts the ragtag adventuring party, portrayed by the likes of actors Laura Bailey (Vex), Sam Riegal (Scanlen), Ashley Johnson (Pike) and Marisha Ray (Keyleth), being chosen to set out on a quest to save a fantasy world.

Over the course of a two minute trailer, the members of Vox Machina are seen casting classic spells from Dungeons & Dragons - including Scanlen’s iconic use of Mage Hand - fighting off monsters, brawling in bars and meeting with various characters, including someone that could be long-running side-character and merchant Shaun Gilmore. The trailer’s tone is a mixture of bawdy humour, with plenty of swearwords and middle-fingers, and the foreshadowing of foreboding plot-points, indicating that the series seems to be entirely geared to older audiences.

The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated series that was crowdfunded via a Kickstarter campaign which ran during Spring 2019, with the campaign successfully collecting over $11 million (£8 million). Each character in The Legend of Vox Machina has been voiced by the actor who initially portrayed them in the Critical Role actual play series, with Dungeon Master and world-builder Matthew Mercer - also an actor, known for voicing Cole Cassidy in Overwatch - playing multiple roles in the show.

Critical Role is a series that sees a group of actors coming together to play the fantasy roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons 5E for a live audience on Twitch, before each episode is uploaded onto YouTube. The first campaign of the show focused on the characters of Vox Machina, a mercenary party made up of a bard called Scanlen, a druid called Keyleth, a barbarian called Grog, a ranger called Vex and her rogue brother Vax, as well as a cleric called Pike and a fighter named Percy. After campaign one, a second campaign featuring an adventuring party called The Mighty Nein aired, before a third campaign was launched late last year.

Besides an animated series, Critical Role has also been the basis of several board games - a version of the party game Munchkin to an original title called Uk'otoa - and official sourcebooks for the RPG Dungeons & Dragons, including an upcoming campaign book called Call of the Netherdeep.

The Legend of Vox Machina animated series is set to air on Amazon Prime Video on January 28th.