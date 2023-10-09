Baldur’s Gate 3, Final Fantasy 16 and The Witcher actors party up for D&D actual play series Natural Six

A group of video game actors and personalities are joining forces in new Dungeons & Dragons 5E actual play series Natural Six.

Natural Six’s party of adventurers brings together Doug Cockle - aka Geralt from The Witcher series - Ben Starr, Twitter king and Final Fantasy 16’s Clive Rosfield; and the voice behind those breathy sex scenes in Baldur’s Gate 3, Alex Jordan, who also played Mr. Hands in Cyberpunk 2077’s recent Phantom Liberty expansion.

The Kickstarter trailer for Natural Six

Joining the actors are video games industry personalities Hollie Bennett, who previously headed up YouTube channel PlayStation Access, and Aoife Wilson - who, for full disclosure, is one of our video pals over at fellow ReedPop site Eurogamer and has also played in D&D series Break Quest Club with the Dicebreaker team.

Leading the group of original characters will be dungeon master Harry McEntire, known for portraying Noah in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and playing Æthelwold in Netflix series The Last Kingdom, alongside appearances in video games Final Fantasy 16 and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Natural Six will see the party venture through the world of Reliquiae across a ten-episode series, with video game music composer Alex Moukala providing the soundtrack and artist Matt Owen illustrating the crew’s freshly-made characters.

The Dicebreaker team play Geralt of Trivia with The Witcher actor Doug Cockle

Reliquiae is set in the wake of a war between good gods known as the Virtuous, evil gods dubbed the Vile and chaotic deities known as the Wild, with the victorious Virtuous creating a peaceful world that regardless still plays host to some nefarious inhabitants in its darker corners. Those more morally questionable forces include the shadowy organisation of The Web, to which the party’s characters belong as agents.

The series will include a feature dubbed The Deck of Many Friends, which will allow backers of Natural Six’s Kickstarter campaign to have their own characters make cameo appearances during critical moments in the story.

That Kickstarter campaign will launch on October 16th, looking to fund Natural Six’s premiere season of ten episodes. Ahead of the campaign, the cast will appear on-stage at video game convention EGX - run by Dicebreaker owner ReedPop - on October 13th.