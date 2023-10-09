Join Dicebreaker at Essen Spiel 2023!

Every board game you need to know about from the world's biggest tabletop convention

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Baldur’s Gate 3, Final Fantasy 16 and The Witcher actors party up for D&D actual play series Natural Six

Join the performers behind Clive, Geralt and more on a fantasy adventure.

Image credit: Natural Six
Matt Jarvis avatar
News by Matt Jarvis Editor-in-chief
Published on

A group of video game actors and personalities are joining forces in new Dungeons & Dragons 5E actual play series Natural Six.

Natural Six’s party of adventurers brings together Doug Cockle - aka Geralt from The Witcher series - Ben Starr, Twitter king and Final Fantasy 16’s Clive Rosfield; and the voice behind those breathy sex scenes in Baldur’s Gate 3, Alex Jordan, who also played Mr. Hands in Cyberpunk 2077’s recent Phantom Liberty expansion.

The Kickstarter trailer for Natural Six

Joining the actors are video games industry personalities Hollie Bennett, who previously headed up YouTube channel PlayStation Access, and Aoife Wilson - who, for full disclosure, is one of our video pals over at fellow ReedPop site Eurogamer and has also played in D&D series Break Quest Club with the Dicebreaker team.

Leading the group of original characters will be dungeon master Harry McEntire, known for portraying Noah in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and playing Æthelwold in Netflix series The Last Kingdom, alongside appearances in video games Final Fantasy 16 and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Natural Six will see the party venture through the world of Reliquiae across a ten-episode series, with video game music composer Alex Moukala providing the soundtrack and artist Matt Owen illustrating the crew’s freshly-made characters.

The Dicebreaker team play Geralt of Trivia with The Witcher actor Doug Cockle

Reliquiae is set in the wake of a war between good gods known as the Virtuous, evil gods dubbed the Vile and chaotic deities known as the Wild, with the victorious Virtuous creating a peaceful world that regardless still plays host to some nefarious inhabitants in its darker corners. Those more morally questionable forces include the shadowy organisation of The Web, to which the party’s characters belong as agents.

The series will include a feature dubbed The Deck of Many Friends, which will allow backers of Natural Six’s Kickstarter campaign to have their own characters make cameo appearances during critical moments in the story.

That Kickstarter campaign will launch on October 16th, looking to fund Natural Six’s premiere season of ten episodes. Ahead of the campaign, the cast will appear on-stage at video game convention EGX - run by Dicebreaker owner ReedPop - on October 13th.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author
Matt Jarvis avatar

Matt Jarvis

Editor-in-chief

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as editor-in-chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

Comments
Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch