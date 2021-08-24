Dark Sun spiritual successor Red Dawn presents a new wasteland setting for D&D 5E

Survive a post-apocalyptic wasteland in the aftermath of the fall of a high magic kingdom in the Red Dawn: Into the Dawnlands campaign setting for Dungeons & Dragons 5E.

Inspired by the Dark Sun campaign for D&D 5E - a popular setting which took place in a scorched land called Athas - Red Dawn features a world that was once an idyllic place of magic and wonder, before becoming a harsh wasteland filled with corruption and danger. After a cataclysmic event which led to the mutation of innocents, the transformation of the land into a burning desert and the rise of greedy monarchs, the world is now a series of scattered city-states which house some of the last remnants of society.

In the roleplaying game supplement, the player characters will have to make their way across the Dawnlands in search of whatever they seek - whether that’s peace, revenge, wealth or something else. Along the way, they’ll encounter people whose lives have been torn apart by tyrannus sorcerers, pirates searching for prosperity and even bloodthirsty creatures who won’t hesitate to attack the party. The players will need to learn how to survive these scenarios, whilst making the best of the meagre resources they have to hand.

Depending on what class players decide to make their character, they may have to consider the damaging consequences of their actions. For example, casting spells causes the environment around the magic user to shrivel up, striking pain into the people, plants and creatures around them. Clerics and paladins are restricted to worshipping their deities in secret, whilst rangers will have to rely on the menagerie of strange creatures around them for companionship and aid.

Besides making changes to D&D 5E classes, Red Dawn also introduces a collection of new playable species for people to choose from including the half-giant - a species that is a mixture of orc, dwarf and salt giants - thrall, whose lineage could be the key to a world-changing secret, the scorpion-like ala’cran and the nagini’ra, who have venomous fangs and scaled skin.

The co-creators of Red Dawn: Into the Dawnlands are Jonathan Bourgeois, an art and creative director, and Andrew Depledge.

will be released by Burning Star Games, with this RPG being the studio's debut title.

The Kickstarter campaign for Red Dawn: Into the Dawnlands is live until September 23rd, with a pledge of CA$ 50 ($39/£29) getting backers a physical copy of the campaign book in June 2022. Alternatively, a digital version of the book is available at a pledge of CA$ 25 ($19/£15).