RPG Christmas advent calendar features daily supplements for D&D 5E

A Christmas advent calendar contains supplements for tabletop roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons 5E for players to get every day leading up to December 25th.

The Seasons of Adventure advent calendar is for players of tabletop RPGs such as D&D 5E, with each door containing an item or piece of supplementary material designed to be used with the TRPG. Like most advent calendars, the Seasons of Adventure calendar features 25 doors for players to open in the run-up to Christmas. However, unlike a standard advent calendar, the Seasons of Adventure calendar features supplements to be played with D&D 5E rather than pieces of chocolate.

Every day leading up to Christmas, players can expect to open up a door every day to find things that they can then use during their games of the fantasy roleplaying game. Examples of items found within the Seasons of Adventure calendar include tokens, miniatures, maps and music for players and game masters to employ when experiencing Dungeons & Dragons 5E. On top of that, GMs can find tools such as stat blocks for monsters, magic items and non-player-characters, or characters controlled by the GM instead of the players, to help plan and run their games with.

On top of that, the Seasons of Adventure calendar will feature a campaign guide and fully playable winter-themed adventure for GMs to run for their players. The adventure contained within the tabletop RPG advent calendar takes place in the fictional land of Aurorea, beginning in the city of Tannenholme, a land in which people gift each other presents in the spirit of goodwill and under the protection of Father Nikolai, a celestial creature that promotes love and good cheer.

Whenever the veil between planes is the thinnest, Father Nikolai delivers presents across the realm to spread joy. However, when Father Nikolai fails to return from his venture, the player characters must do all they can to protect the city and bring the celestial being back home – restoring peace to the land and saving the holidays.

The Seasons of Adventure advent calendar was created by The Dungeon Society – with involvement from a former Blizzard artist, Chris Hayes - a company that specialises in creating content for players and game masters of TRPGs, such as various adventures and tools to be used with D&D 5E.

The Kickstarter campaign for The Seasons of Adventure calendar is set to be launched on November 1st and will end on November 30th, pledge amounts are yet to be confirmed.