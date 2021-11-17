Allies revealed for D&D and Magic: The Gathering sourcebook, Strixhaven: Curriculum of Chaos

New allies and companions have been revealed for Strixhaven: Curriculum of Chaos, the upcoming roleplaying game sourcebook for Dungeons & Dragons 5E.

Based on the Magic: The Gathering Strixhaven: School of Mages card set, Curriculum of Chaos will have players enrolling in an institution that teaches the young people of Arcavios - a plane in the multiverse of the Magic: The Gathering universe - how to access to the arcane arts.

A collection of pages from the new sourcebook reveal that the player characters will be joined by a smorgasbord of allies and companions during their time at Stixhaven, including fellow students who have also joined the school. First-Level Students are non-player characters who have not yet chosen which of the five colleges in Strixhaven they want to study in. These NPCs are all wizards wearing grey robes that have the ability to cast a small selection of spells, with their options being limited until they graduate to the next year and can decide which college they want to join.

Image: Wizards of the Coast.

Other non-player characters featured in the D&D 5E sourcebook include a construct called a Fractal Mascot, which one of the school’s colleges has adopted as a pet. The Quandrix College, which is known for its logical arithmancer approach to magic, has taken the creature under its wing due to the college’s fascination with living equations that make up the Fractal Mascot’s body - with many students from the college seen playing fetch with it. Thanks to the make-up of its body, the Fractal Mascot is able to move through other creatures and objects and has the ability to make itself larger or smaller at will.

The Oracle of Strixhaven, a wise mage who has the responsibility of ensuring that the magic taught by Strixhaven is not used with bad intentions, is another one of the NPCs that players might encounter during their time at the school. A role that has been passed down from one mage to another, the Oracle of Strixhaven position is currently occupied by an elderly magic user called Jadzi, who was originally a graduate of the Quandtrix College, but has since mastered the other disciplines of magic. Thanks to their understanding of arithmancy, Jadzi is capable of divining the future.

Strixhaven: Curriculum of Chaos, which was announced earlier this summer, will enable players to become students of the school featured in the Strixhaven: School of Mages card set from trading card game Magic: The Gathering. During their time at the school, players will be able to specialise in one of the five colleges of magic, granting their characters new magical abilities and spells. Players will also have access to the Mystical Archives, a library of sorts that contains spells from planes across the multiverse of Magic: The Gathering.

Originally set to be released on November 16th, Strixhaven: Curriculum of Chaos is now launching on December 7th at a retail price of $49.95 (£37).