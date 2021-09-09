Unofficial D&D supplement adds mousefolk and gunslingers to the RPG

Play as a stuffed teddy bear or a mouse warrior in Valda’s Spire of Secrets, a new supplement designed for Dungeons & Dragons 5E.

A sourcebook intended to be used with the fantasy roleplaying game, D&D 5E, Valda’s Spire of Secrets contains a collection of new species, base classes, sub-classes and spells for players and dungeon masters to implement in their campaigns and one-shots. The 380-page book is designed to work with any setting - both official and homebrewed - with the goal of offering people new options to create playable characters, non-player characters or to otherwise customise their roleplaying experience.

Featuring within Valda’s Spire of Secrets are a selection of four unique species for players to make their characters with, including the adorable and brave Mousefolk, an ancient family of tree-people - similar to The Lord of the Rings’ Ents - called Mandrakes, toys that have been given life called Geppettins and the Spirithosts, a ghostly species that cross the border between life and death. Otherwise, players can use the Near-human species variant to make a character via a series of different traits available in the RPG book.

Besides the new species, Valda’s Spire of Secrets also contains ten different base characters for players and DMs to choose from such as the experimental alchemist - whose combination of science and magic causes chaos - the captain, who comes with a secondary character to lead, an expert in firearms called the Gunslinger and even a class inspired by the likes of Van Hesling and John Constatine called the Investigator.

On top of the aforementioned base classes, Valda’s Spire of Secrets includes over 150 subclasses to grant player and non-player characters with, alongside more than 130 spells to add to characters’ arsenals too. Players and DMs will also be able to make their own unique characters by taking starter feats - which are free feats for 1st-level characters that add both positives and negatives - and receive support for creating disabled characters thanks to a collaboration with the DNDisability organisation.

Valda’s Spire of Secrets is being released by Mage Hand Press, which has previously published other supplements for D&D 5E including individual books focused on the ten base classes found in Valda’s Spire of Secrets, and a PDF containing rules to add cat companions into a campaign called Fantastical Felines.

The Kickstarter campaign for Valda’s Spire of Secrets is live until October 1st, with a pledge of $60 (£44) getting backers a physical copy of the sourcebook in July 2022.