X-Men themed expansion for Legendary: Marvel card game is coming tomorrow

Experience the X-Men: Messiah Complex storyline through the latest expansion for Legendary: A Marvel Deck Building Game.

Based on the climax of the famous House of M storyline for the X-Men comics series, in which a newborn mutant becomes the catalyst of a war between mutantkind, Messiah Complex is an upcoming board game expansion that will have players working together - and sometimes against one another - to determine the fate of the world itself. After the decimation of mutants, the remaining members of the X-Men must fight to survive, teaming up against various masterminds and villain groups that seek to destroy them.

Featuring 200 cards, the Messiah Complex expansion includes eight different heroes to choose from, as well as three masterminds to face-off against in the deckbuilding game. Alongside the masterminds are four villain groups and two henchpeople groups, with four schemes for players to either prevent or assist. Messiah Complex also sees the return of sidekicks to Marvel Legendary, with players able to acquire helpful characters to aid them in their fight. Players will need to look out for the three special bystanders contained in the expansion and ensure that they are rescued from whatever conflict they might run into.

Legendary: A Marvel Deck Building Game sees one to five players taking on the roles of classic heroes from the Marvel Comics Universe - including Spider-Man, the Hulk, Hawkeye and Wolverine - and attempting to defeat a mastermind villain such as Loki or Dr Doom. Each player will have their own starting hero deck, with the opportunity to acquire more cards to their decks by recruiting the various hero cards from the marketplace.

Alongside recruitable heroes, players will also come across villains that they will need to fight to prevent them from making an escape. Every turn, a new villain card will be added to the villain row, pushing any existing cards along to make room. If the villain row is ever filled, one of the villains escapes and the heroes take damage. Certain villains can also kidnap innocent bystanders and run off with them, forcing the players to miss out on the bonus of saving them. If too many villains escape or if a player character takes too many wounds, then the players lose the Marvel game. However, if players manage to fight the mastermind and deal enough damage, then they win the game.

Messiah Complex was created by Devin Low, the designer behind the original Legendary: A Marvel Deck Building Game, as well as several other expansions for the co-op game including the Spider-Man themed Paint the Town Red and Legendary: A Marvel Deck Building Game - Guardians of the Galaxy.

Upper Deck is the publisher responsible for releasing Messiah Complex - as well as the Legendary: Marvel Deck Building Game - with the expansion being published in association with Marvel Entertainment.

Legendary: A Marvel Deck Building Game - Messiah Complex is set to be released on January 19th (tomorrow) at a retail release price of £43 ($58).