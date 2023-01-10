10 best Dominaria Remastered cards in Magic: The Gathering’s latest set

The best Dominaria Remastered cards are a who’s who of classic cards from throughout Magic: The Gathering’s long history. After all, the new expansion itself pulls from every MTG set that’s ever taken place on Dominaria - a whopping 27 releases to date. It’s all reprints, too; the sheer amount of curation needed to take all of those cards and fit a good selection into one set is kind of staggering.

It makes things tricky, to be sure, but we already know so much about these cards because a lot of us have been using some of them for decades.

Best Dominaria Remastered cards MTG

Dominaria Remastered could be one of the toughest MTG sets we’ve had to trawl through yet because there’s just so much history here. In choosing the best Dominaria Remastered cards, we’ve aimed for picks that are staples in one or more formats, along with those cards that just bring joy when you play them.

There are also some much-needed reprints from non-Standard sets like Modern Horizons - a true powerhouse of a set, but one that we just need more of when you consider the power level of so many of the cards and how obnoxiously expensive many of them have become as a result.

With that in mind, let’s dive into our picks for the best MTG cards in Dominaria Remastered to keep an eye out for when you’re drafting or opening packs - and why they’re so good.

1. Tutors (Vampiric, Worldy, Enlightened, Mystical)

They have what you need

The four Tutor cards in Dominaria Remastered are cheap ways to pull exactly what you need from your library. In short: they're hard to beat. Image: Wizards of the Coast

Nothing is better than pulling the card you want at the right moment. The best cards in Dominaria Remastered are Enlightened Tutor, Mystical Tutor, Vampiric Tutor and Worldly Tutor for that reason; each of these cards lets you find a card from your library and put it on top of the deck to be drawn next.

Not only that, but they all cost just one mana. Each one has its own restrictions, but the sheer power level of these cards is impossible to overstate. Plus, they’re all instant spells, which means you can cast them at the last possible second to avoid players messing with your deck.

2. Force of Will

The ultimate counterspell

Force of Will costs five mana to cast normally, or you can exile a Blue card and pay one life - making for a quick escape when you're short on mana. Image: Wizards of the Coast

A good counterspell is one that you can cast whenever you feel like it, and ideally one that hits everything. There are plenty of counterspells out there, but none of them ever quite beat Force of Will. Force of Will is a five-mana Blue instant that allows you to counter any target spell, but it’s got an alternate casting cost.

Rather than paying five mana, you can exile a Blue card from your hand and pay one life instead. That means you can cast this when you’ve got no mana up at all, which makes it a constant threat in every MTG format it’s legal in. If you get one of these, keep hold of it because it’ll be playable until Magic: The Gathering dies

3. Sylvan Library

Card selection at its peak

Sylvan Library's steep life cost may seen intimidating at first, but its powerful ability is worth the price. Image: Wizards of the Coast

Card draw is always a premium in MTG, because more cards mean more options - and that’s generally a big part of how you win games.

Sylvan Library is a Green two-mana enchantment that reads: “At the beginning of your draw step, you may draw two additional cards. If you do, choose two cards in your hand drawn this turn. For each of those cards, pay 4 life or put the card on top of your library.”

While that life cost may sound scary, this card essentially allows you to look at three cards whenever you’re in your draw step and just pick your favourite one instead of picking whichever one is next. It’s an absurdly powerful card, and one that will improve nearly every Green Commander deck going.

4. Urza, Lord High Artificer

Artifacts forever

Urza's whopping loadout of abilities makes the creature a formidable foe. Image: Wizards of the Coast

Urza, High Lord Artificer is a four-mana Blue 1/4 creature spell with so much text. When it enters the battlefield, you get to create a 0/0 artifact creature token that gets +1/+1 for each artifact you control, so that’s step one.

You can then tap an untapped artifact you control to generate one Blue mana, which is amazing. Finally, you can pay five mana to shuffle your library, exile the top card and then play that card for free until the end of your turn.

It’s a silly combination of abilities that makes this version of Urza sickening to sit against, but a wonderful card to have on your side.

5. Yawgmoth, Thran Physician

Human-be-gone

Like Urza, Yawgmoth comes stocked with a flexible array of powers at its disposal. Image: Wizards of the Coast

Much like Urza, Lord High Artificer, this version of Yawgmoth has a lot going on. This four-mana Black 2/4 creature has protection from humans - which is super niche, but can be fairly relevant in some MTG formats due to how powerful humans can be.

However, this card can also serve as a powerful engine and enabler for sacrifice-based decks, discard decks and any decks that might want proliferate. That’s because you can pay one life and sacrifice a creature to put a -1/-1 counter on up to one creature and draw a card.

You can also choose to pay two Black mana and discard a card to proliferate, which allows you to choose any number of permanents or players and put another counter of any kind they have on them.

It’s a silly array of abilities, and it’s hard not to love it.

6. Birds of Paradise

The ultimate mana dork

Birds of Paradise is a classic card with a classic mana-grabbing ability. Image: Wizards of the Coast

Who doesn’t love a nice easy way to get mana? While there are lots of mana dorks in Magic: The Gathering - which is to say a creature that can tap to add mana to your mana pool - none of them are quite as beloved as Birds of Paradise.

That’s because Birds of Paradise is a one-mana 0/1 flying creature that can tap to add any colour of mana. It’s a really simple ability, but being able to consistently play a three-mana card on turn two is hard to beat in so many different formats.

7. Urza’s Incubator

Creatures for cheap and your kicks for free

Urza's second appearance on this list is a must-have card for Commander fans. Image: Wizards of the Coast

Urza’s Incubator is a three-mana artifact card that’s built especially for players who love playing creatures of a single type. That’s because you get to choose a creature type as it enters the battlefield, and it then makes those creatures spells cost two mana less to cast.

This is a perfect Commander card that just helps your deck run a bit better, and the kind of card that nearly everyone should have at least one copy of. There’s nothing fancy about it, but there doesn’t need to be because it gets the job done.

8. Decimate

A little bit of everything

Decimate lives up to its name by being a whole lot of destructive removal on one card. Image: Wizards of the Coast

Removal is always a good thing to have more of in Magic: The Gathering. There are few removal spells as potentially obscene as Decimate, a four-mana Red and Green sorcery that destroys a lot of things.

In fact, upon casting it, you get to destroy an artifact, creature, enchantment and land. You can literally undo the last few turns your opponent has had with one single spell. It being in Red and Green is also wonderful, because both colours are always hungry for simple but effective removal spells.

9. Mystic Remora

Pure card draw

Mystic Remora's powerful card draw effect will keep your game going... swimmingly. Image: Wizards of the Coast

If you’re the kind of person that likes drawing cards and also likes annoying other players, then Mystic Remora is definitely the card for you. This one-mana Blue enchantment has a mechanic newer players might not be familiar with, which is cumulative upkeep. In short, you have to pay one additional mana in your upkeep and the cost goes up by one each turn.

The effect is worth it at the beginning of most games. Mystic Remora makes it so that if an opponent plays a noncreature spell, you get to draw a card unless they pay four mana. If you manage to drop Mystic Remora on turn one in a Commander game, then nobody is going to pay four mana and you’ll have too many cards in hand in seconds.

10. Sneak Attack

Surprise!

Sneak Attack helps you get out your priciest creatures early on - making a potentially game-winning card. Image: Wizards of the Coast

Finally, we have Sneak Attack, a four-mana Red enchantment that lets you just ignore casting costs on creatures. Well, that’s the short of it. You get to pay one mana to put a creature into play and give it haste, but you do have to sacrifice that creature at the end of the turn.

If you’ve been playing Magic: The Gathering for any length of time you’ll understand that there are some very big and expensive creatures in the game that can only be allowed because they cost a lot of mana. Not having to pay the mana cost for them and being able to give them haste is more than enough to win games in any format.