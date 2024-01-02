MTG setlist: All Magic: The Gathering sets in order

All modern trading card games can be traced back to Magic: The Gathering. The series debuted in 1993 and laid the blueprint for almost all other TCGs that followed, such like the hugely popular Pokémon TCG and the recently released Disney Lorcana.

In the three decades since MTG first hit shelves, over 100 sets have been released by Wizards of the Coast. Tracking all these different sets can be a bit tricky, so we've rounded up every single set released for Magic in one handy place. We've listed all MTG sets in release order below, starting with the newest first, and also categorised each set in case you're trying to find a particular core or expansion set.

Besides previously released sets, we've also got details on upcoming sets for Magic: The Gathering and when they are expected to hit the shelves at your local store.

Upcoming MTG sets

Wizards of the Coast has announced a number of upcoming Magic: The Gathering releases. Here are the MTG releases in the pipeline:

MTG core sets

Magic: The Gathering core sets offered a basic collection of popular cards to help players start building their decks with tournament-legal MTG cards. The cards in MTG core sets were typically reprints of some of the most popular cards from previous releases. After more than 25 years of core sets released on a usually annual cycle, MTG core sets were eventually discontinued in 2021.

Set Release date Core Set 2021 July 2020 Core Set 2020 July 2019 Core Set 2019 July 2018 Magic Origins July 2015 Magic 2015 July 2014 Magic 2014 July 2013 Magic 2013 July 2012 Magic 2012 July 2011 Magic 2011 July 2010 Magic 2010 July 2009 Tenth Edition July 2007 Ninth Edition July 2005 Eighth Edition July 2003 Seventh Edition April 2001 Sixth Edition April 1999 Fifth Edition March 1997 Fourth Edition May 1995 Revised Edition April 1994 Unlimited Edition December 1993 Beta (Limited Edition) October 1993 Alpha (Limited Edition) August 1993

MTG expansion sets

MTG expansion sets are among Magic: The Gathering's most popular releases. Each MTG expansion set is themed around a particular plane in the card game's multiverse, focusing on particular characters, themes and gameplay mechanics. Previously, multiple sets would form a 'block' of sets around the same settings, but since 2018 the TCG's expansion sets have been more standalone releases that each offer something fresh with every new expansion.

Set Release date The Lost Caverns of Ixalan November 2023 Wilds of Eldraine September 2023 March of the Machine April 2023 Phyrexia: All Will Be One February 2023 The Brothers' War November 2022 Dominaria United September 2022 Streets of New Capenna May 2022 Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty February 2022 Innistrad: Crimson Vow November 2021 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt September 2021 Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms July 2021 Strixhaven: School of Mages April 2021 Kaldheim February 2021 Zendikar Rising September 2020 Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths April 2020 Theros Beyond Death January 2020 Throne of Eldraine October 2019 War of the Spark May 2019 Ravnica Allegiance January 2019 Guilds of Ravnica October 2018 Dominaria April 2018 Rivals of Ixalan January 2018 Ixalan September 2017 Hour of Devastation July 2017 Amonkhet April 2017 Aether Revolt January 2017 Kaladesh September 2016 Eldritch Moon July 2016 Shadows over Innistrad April 2016 Oath of the Gatewatch January 2016 Battle for Zendikar October 2015 Dragons of Tarkir March 2015 Fate Reforged January 2015 Khans of Tarkir October 2014 Journey into Nyx May 2014 Born of the Gods February 2014 Theros September 2013 Dragon's Maze May 2013 Gatecrash February 2013 Return to Ravnica October 2012 Avacyn Restored May 2012 Dark Ascension February 2012 Innistrad September 2011 New Phyrexia May 2011 Mirrodin Besieged February 2011 Scars of Mirrodin October 2010 Rise of the Eldrazi April 2010 Worldwake February 2010 Zendikar October 2009 Alara Reborn April 2009 Conflux February 2009 Shards of Alara October 2008 Eventide June 2008 Shadowmoor May 2008 Morningtide February 2008 Lorwyn October 2007 Future Sight May 2007 Planar Chaos February 2007 Time Spiral October 2006 Coldsnap July 2006 Dissension May 2006 Guildpact February 2006 Ravnica: City of Guilds October 2005 Saviors of Kamigawa June 2005 Betrayers of Kamigawa February 2005 Champions of Kamigawa October 2004 Fifth Dawn June 2004 Darksteel February 2004 Mirrodin October 2003 Scourge May 2003 Legions January 2003 Onslaught October 2002 Judgment May 2002 Torment February 2002 Odyssey October 2001 Apocalypse May 2001 Planeshift January 2001 Invasion September 2000 Prophecy June 2000 Nemesis February 2000 Mercadian Masques September 1999 Urza's Destiny June 1999 Urza's Legacy February 1999 Urza's Saga October 1998 Exodus June 1998 Stronghold February 1998 Tempest October 1997 Weatherlight June 1997 Visions February 1997 Mirage October 1996 Alliances June 1996 Homelands October 1995 Ice Age June 1995 Fallen Empires November 1994 The Dark August 1994 Legends June 1994 Antiquities March 1994 Arabian Nights December 1993

MTG compilation sets

As the name implies, MTG compilation sets bring together some of the TCG's top cards in a new collection. The cards in a compilation set are reprints of existing cards, making these releases similar to 'Greatest Hits' collections for the card game. Unlike the reprints found in MTG core sets, however, MTG compilation sets are usually available in booster packs, so the cards you receive are random.

Set Release date Special Guest reprints November 2023 Enchanting Tales September 2023 Commander Masters August 2023 Multiverse Legends April 2023 Shadows over Innistrad Remastered March 2023 Shadows of the Past March 2023 Dominaria Remastered January 2023 Retro Frame Artifacts November 2022 Double Masters 2022 July 2022 Innistrad: Double Feature January 2022 Mystical Archive April 2021 Time Spiral Remastered March 2021 Time Spiral Remastered Timeshifted March 2021 Kaladesh Remastered November 2020 Zendikar Rising Expeditions September 2020 Double Masters August 2020 Amonkhet Remastered August 2020 Arena Base Set August 2020 Ultimate Masters December 2018 Masters 25 March 2018 Iconic Masters November 2017 Welcome Deck 2017 April 2017 Amonkhet Invocations April 2017 Modern Masters 2017 March 2017 You Make the Cube November 2016 Treasure Chests October 2016 Kaladesh Inventions September 2016 Eternal Masters June 2016 Welcome Deck 2016 April 2016 Legendary Cube November 2015 Zendikar Expeditions October 2015 Tempest Remastered May 2015 Modern Masters 2015 May 2015 Vintage Masters June 2014 Modern Masters June 2013 Salvat 2011 January 2011 Masters Edition IV January 2011 Masters Edition III September 2009 Masters Edition II September 2008 Masters Edition September 2007 Time Spiral Timeshifted October 2006 Salvat 2005 August 2005 Renaissance August 1995 Chronicles July 1995

MTG supplemental sets

Supplemental sets for Magic: The Gathering include cards that aren't legal to use in the TCG's Standard format. This can include decks and cards for other popular formats, such as Commander, or sets that introduce their own casual rules variants. By being outside of the Standard format, MTG supplemental sets might include brand new cards designed specifically for a different format. Those cards can appear in randomised booster packs or in dedicated box sets depending on the release.

Set Release date The Lord of the Rings: Holiday Release November 2023 Jurassic World Collection November 2023 Doctor Who Commander Decks October 2023 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth June 2023 March of the Machine: The Aftermath May 2023 Jumpstart 2022 December 2022 Transformers November 2022 Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate June 2022 Modern Horizons II June 2021 Commander Legends November 2020 Jumpstart July 2020 Mystery Booster Retail Edition March 2020 Mystery Booster November 2019 Modern Horizons June 2019 Battlebond June 2018 Explorers of Ixalan November 2017 Archenemy: Nicol Bolas June 2017 Conspiracy: Take the Crown August 2016 Conspiracy June 2014 Planechase 2012 May 2012 Archenemy June 2010 Planechase September 2009

MTG starter sets

As the name suggests, MTG starter sets are designed for players who are new to Magic: The Gathering. They often offer two ready-to-play decks that contain a fixed list of cards, along with the basic rules and potentially some other accessories, making it easy for newcomers to simply pick up the starter set and play.

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Starter Kit June 2023 2022 Starter Kit June 2022 2021 Arena Starter Kit August 2021 Core Set 2021 Magic Arena Starter Kit July 2020 Core Set 2020 Spellslinger Starter Kit July 2019 Spellslinger Starter Kit October 2018 Battlebond Booster Battle Pack June 2018 Starter Set December 2017 Ixalan Booster Battle Pack September 2017 Amonkhet Booster Battle Pack April 2017 Kaladesh Booster Battle Pack September 2016 Shadows over Innistrad Booster Battle Pack April 2016 Magic Origins Clash Pack July 2015 Fate Reforged Clash Pack January 2015 Magic 2015 Clash Pack July 2014 Magic 2014 Booster Battle Pack July 2013 Gatecrash Booster Battle Pack February 2013 Return to Ravnica Booster Battle Pack October 2012 Magic 2013 Booster Battle Pack July 2012 Magic 2012 Booster Battle Pack July 2011 15th Anniversary 2-Player Starter Game June 2008 Tenth Edition Starter Game July 2007 Ninth Edition Core Game July 2005 Eighth Edition Core Game July 2003 Seventh Edition Starter Set April 2001 Starter 2000 game box April 2000 Starter game box July 1999 Portal Three Kingdoms 2-Player Starter Set May 1999 Classic Sixth Edition 2-Player Starter Set April 1999 Portal Second Age 2 Player Starter Set June 1998 Portal 2 Player Starter Set May 1997 Fifth Edition 2-Player Starter Set March 1997 Rivals Quick Start Set June 1996 Fourth Edition Gift Box May 1995 Revised Gift Box April 1994

MTG box sets

MTG box sets include a number of different releases for the card game, from limited-edition Secret Lair drops to readymade Commander decks and beginner-friendly starter sets. Compared to the randomised nature of booster packs, with a MTG box set you know exactly what you're getting inside - it's a fixed collection of cards, often themed around a particular plane or style.

Set Release date Secret Lair: Calling All Hydra Heads December 2023 Secret Lair Drop Series: Doctor Who: Regeneration December 2023 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan/Commander decks November 2023 Secret Lair Drop Series: Secretversary 2023 November 2023 Secret Lair Drop Series: Spookydrop 2023 October 2023 Wilds of Eldraine/Commander decks September 2023 Starter Kit 2023 September 2023 Secret Lair Drop Series: Dan Frazier's Mox Box September 2023 Ponies: The Galloping 2 - Extra Life 2023 September 2023 Secret Lair Drop Series: Li’l’est Walkers September 2023 Commander Masters/Commander decks August 2023 Secret Lair Commander Deck: Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings August 2023 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Commander Decks June 2023 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Starter Kit June 2023 Secret Lair Drop Series: Summer Superdrop 2023 June 2023 Secret Lair Drop Series: Fall Superdrop 2023 June 2023 Secret Lair: From Cute to Brute May 2023 March of the Machine/Commander decks April 2023 Secret Lair Drop Series: Spring Superdrop 2023 April 2023 Secret Lair Drop Series: Legendary Flyers (Not That Kind) March 2023 Secret Lair: More Borderless Planeswalkers March 2023 Secret Lair Drop Series: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves March 2023 Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander Decks February 2023 Secret Lair Drop Series: Winter Superdrop 2023 January 2023 Starter Commander Decks December 2022 Secret Lair Drop Series: December Superdrop 2022 December 2022 Secret Lair 30th Anniversary Countdown Kit November 2022 Pioneer Challenger Decks 2022 November 2022 Secret Lair Drop Series: Extra Life 2022 November 2022 The Brothers' War Commander Decks November 2022 Secret Lair Drop Series: Li’l’ler Walkers October 2022 Warhammer 40,000 Commander Decks October 2022 Game Night Free-for-All October 2022 Secret Lair Drop Series: October Superdrop 2022 October 2022 Dominaria United Commander Decks September 2022 Secret Lair Drop Series: Li'l Giri Saves the Day August 2022 Secret Lair Drop Series: August Superdrop 2022 August 2022 Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Commander Decks July 2022 Secret Lair Drop Series: Fortnite July 2022 2022 Starter Kit June 2022 Secret Lair Drop Series: Here Be Dragons June 2022 Secret Lair Drop Series: June Superdrop 2022 June 2022 Streets of New Capenna Commander Decks May 2022 Secret Lair Drop Series: Pride Across the Multiverse May 2022 Challenger Decks 2022 April 2022 Secret Lair Drop Series: April Superdrop 2022 April 2022 Secret Lair Drop Series: February Superdrop 2022 February 2022 Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander Decks February 2022 Secret Lair Drop Series: The Astrology Lands January 2022 Commander Collection: Black January 2022 Secret Lair Drop Series: Extra Life 2021 November 2021 Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander Decks November 2021 Secret Lair Drop Series: MSCHF November 2021 Secret Lair Drop Series: Secretversary 2021 November 2021 Pioneer Challenger Decks 2021 October 2021 Secret Lair Drop Series: October Superdrop October 2021 Secret Lair Drop Series: Purrfection October 2021 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander Decks September 2021 2021 Arena Starter Kit August 2021 Secret Lair Drop Series: Out of Time Superdrop August 2021 Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Commander Decks July 2021 Secret Lair Drop Series: All-Natural, Totally Refreshing Superdrop June 2021 Secret Lair: Ultimate Edition 2 May 2021 Commander 2021 April 2021 Secret Lair Drop Series: Dr. Lair's Secretorium Superdrop April 2021 Challenger Decks 2021 March 2021 Kaldheim Commander Decks February 2021 Secret Lair Drop Series: Smitten February 2021 Secret Lair Drop Series: Black is Magic February 2021 Commander Collection: Green December 2020 Secret Lair Drop Series: Extra Life 2020 November 2020 Commander Legends Commander Decks November 2020 Secret Lair Drop Series: Secretversary November 2020 Secret Lair Drop Series: The Walking Dead October 2020 Secret Lair Drop Series: Happy Yargle Day! September 2020 Secret Lair Drop Series: April Fools September 2020 Zendikar Rising Commander Decks September 2020 Secret Lair Drop Series: Showcase: Zendikar Revisited September 2020 Secret Lair Drop Series: Prime Slime August 2020 Secret Lair Drop Series: Every Dog Has Its Day August 2020 Secret Lair Drop Series: Summer Superdrop June 2020 Secret Lair: Ultimate Edition June 2020 Signature Spellbook: Chandra June 2020 Secret Lair Drop Series: The Godzilla Lands May 2020 Commander 2020 April 2020 Secret Lair Drop Series: International Women's Day March 2020 Secret Lair Drop Series: Thalia - Beyond the Helvault March 2020 Challenger Decks 2020 March 2020 Secret Lair Drop Series: Theros Stargazing February 2020 Unsanctioned February 2020 Secret Lair Drop Series: Year of the Rat January 2020 Secret Lair Drop Series (December 2019) December 2019 Challenger Decks 2019 Japan November 2019 Game Night 2019 November 2019 Ponies: The Galloping October 2019 Commander 2019 August 2019 Signature Spellbook: Gideon June 2019 Challenger Decks 2019 April 2019 Ravnica Allegiance Guild Kits February 2019 Guilds of Ravnica Guild Kits November 2018 Game Night November 2018 Spellslinger Starter Kit October 2018 Commander 2018 August 2018 Commander Anthology Volume II June 2018 Signature Spellbook: Jace June 2018 Global Series: Jiang Yanggu & Mu Yanling June 2018 Duel Decks: Elves vs. Inventors April 2018 Challenger Decks April 2018 Duel Decks: Merfolk vs. Goblins November 2017 From the Vault: Transform November 2017 Commander 2017 August 2017 Commander Anthology June 2017 Duel Decks: Mind vs. Might March 2017 Commander 2016 November 2016 Planechase Anthology November 2016 Duel Decks: Nissa vs. Ob Nixilis September 2016 From the Vault: Lore August 2016 Duel Decks: Blessed vs. Cursed February 2016 Commander 2015 November 2015 From the Vault: Angels August 2015 Duel Decks: Zendikar vs. Eldrazi August 2015 Duel Decks: Elspeth vs. Kiora February 2015 Duel Decks Anthology December 2014 Commander 2014 November 2014 Duel Decks: Speed vs. Cunning October 2014 From the Vault: Annihilation August 2014 Modern Event Deck May 2014 Duel Decks: Jace vs. Vraska March 2014 Commander 2013 November 2013 Duel Decks: Heroes vs. Monsters September 2013 From the Vault: Twenty August 2013 Duel Decks: Sorin vs. Tibalt March 2013 Duel Decks: Mirrodin Pure vs. New Phyrexia January 2013 Commander's Arsenal November 2012 Duel Decks: Izzet vs. Golgari September 2012 From the Vault: Realms August 2012 Duel Decks: Venser vs. Koth March 2012 Premium Deck Series: Graveborn November 2011 Duel Decks: Ajani vs. Nicol Bolas September 2011 From the Vault: Legends August 2011 Commander June 2011 Duel Decks: Knights vs. Dragons April 2011 Deck Builder's Toolkit 2011 March 2011 Magic Online Deck Series November 2010 Premium Deck Series: Fire & Lightning November 2010 Momir Basic Event Deck November 2010 Duel Decks: Elspeth vs. Tezzeret September 2010 From the Vault: Relics August 2010 Duels of the Planeswalkers June 2010 Deck Builder's Toolkit May 2010 Duel Decks: Phyrexia vs. The Coalition March 2010 Premium Deck Series: Slivers November 2009 Duel Decks: Garruk vs. Liliana October 2009 Commander Theme Decks August 2009 From the Vault: Exiled August 2009 Duel Decks: Divine vs. Demonic April 2009 Duel Decks: Jace vs. Chandra November 2008 From the Vault: Dragons August 2008 Duel Decks: Elves vs. Goblins November 2007 Deckmasters 2001 December 2001 Beatdown October 2000 Battle Royale November 1999 Anthologies November 1998

MTG special edition sets

Between late 2018 and early 2019, Magic: The Gathering offered a series of booster boxes known as Mythic Edition sets. Each box cost $250, and included 24 boosters - much like a normal booster box - but with eight of the packs being 'Masterpiece' boosters. Each of these packs included a foil 'Masterpiece' card, a reprint of an older card with a unique new treatment, with the complete Mythic Edition including eight Masterpiece cards. After backlash from players, the MTG Mythic Editions ended in the spring of 2019 and were later replaced by other unique card offerings such as Secret Lair drops.

Set Release date War of the Spark Mythic Edition May 2019 Ravnica Allegiance Mythic Edition October 2018 Guilds of Ravnica Mythic Edition October 2018

MTG Un-sets

Un-sets in MTG are designed for very casual play, presenting wild and experimental gameplay ideas that make all of their cards illegal to use in tournament formats. The cards are made distinct by their silver border - indicating that they can't be used in official formats - and playful nature. As an example of how weird things can get, the MTG Unfinity card Form of the Approach of the Second Son turns the real-life player into a card - they must balance the rest of their deck on their head, and if they manage to eventually draw themselves, they win. MTG Un-sets also include a lot of funny Easter eggs and in-jokes, making them some of the card game's most entertaining releases.

Set Release date Unfinity October 2022 Unsanctioned February 2020 Unstable December 2017 Unhinged November 2004 Unglued August 1998

MTG Universes Beyond sets

Universes Beyond is a sub-brand for MTG, which features licensed cards for well-known IPs. Cards from these sets can't be used when playing MTG standard, but can be included in decks for eternal formats like Pauper and Commander.

IP Set Year Final Fantasy Final Fantasy 2025 Marvel Marvel 2025 Cluedo Ravnica: Clue Edition 2024 Fallout Fallout 2024 Assassin's Creed Assassin's Creed 2024 Dungeons & Dragons Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 2023 The Lord of the Rings The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth 2023 The Lord of the Rings More Adventures in Middle-earth 2023 The Lord of the Rings The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Holiday 2023 Creepshow Creepshow 2023 Doctor Who Doctor Who: Dalek Lands 2023 Doctor Who Doctor Who: Weeping Angels 2023 Doctor Who Doctor Who: Regeneration 2023 Evil Dead Evil Dead 2023 The Princess Bride The Princess Bride 2023 Jurassic Park / Jurassic World Jurassic World: Life Breaks Free 2023 Jurassic Park / Jurassic World Jurassic World: Dr. Ian Malcolm 2023 Tomb Raider Tomb Raider 2023 Street Fighter Street Fighter 2022 Fortnite Fortnite 2022 Warhammer 40,000 Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks 2022 Warhammer 40,000 Warhammer 40,000: Orks 2022 Warhammer 40,000 Warhammer: Age of Sigmar 2022 Warhammer 40,000 Blood Bowl 2022 Transformers Transformers: Optimus Prime vs. Megatron 2022 Transformers Transformers: Optimus Prime vs. Megatron 2022 Transformers Transformers: One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall 2022 Stranger Things Stranger Things 2021 Arcane Arcane 2021 Arcane Arcane Lands 2021 The Walking Dead The Walking Dead 2020

