If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

MTG setlist: All Magic: The Gathering sets in order

Every MTG set in release order.

Cards from the Dominaria Remastered set for Magic the Gathering.
Image credit: Wizards of The Coast
Dion Dassanayake avatar
How To by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Additional contributions by Matt Jarvis
Published on

All modern trading card games can be traced back to Magic: The Gathering. The series debuted in 1993 and laid the blueprint for almost all other TCGs that followed, such like the hugely popular Pokémon TCG and the recently released Disney Lorcana.

In the three decades since MTG first hit shelves, over 100 sets have been released by Wizards of the Coast. Tracking all these different sets can be a bit tricky, so we've rounded up every single set released for Magic in one handy place. We've listed all MTG sets in release order below, starting with the newest first, and also categorised each set in case you're trying to find a particular core or expansion set.

Besides previously released sets, we've also got details on upcoming sets for Magic: The Gathering and when they are expected to hit the shelves at your local store.

Upcoming MTG sets

Artwork for the upcoming Ravnica Remastered set coming to Magic the Gathering in 2024.
Image credit: Dicebreaker/Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast has announced a number of upcoming Magic: The Gathering releases. Here are the MTG releases in the pipeline:

SetRelease dateType
Ravnica Remastered12 January 2024Compilation set
Murders at Karlov Manor9 February 2024Expansion set
Ravnica: Clue Edition23 February 2024Box set
Fallout8 March 2024Supplemental set
Modern Horizons IIIQ2 2024Supplemental set
Outlaws of Thunder JunctionQ2 2024Expansion set
Assassin's Creed12 July 2024Supplemental set
BloomburrowQ3 2024Expansion set
Duskmourn: House of HorrorQ3 2024Expansion set
Innistrad RemasteredQ1 2025Compilation set
Marvel2025Supplemental set
Final Fantasy2025Supplemental set

MTG core sets

A selection of cards from the M21 core set for Magic the Gathering.
Image credit: Dicebreaker/Wizards of the Coast

Magic: The Gathering core sets offered a basic collection of popular cards to help players start building their decks with tournament-legal MTG cards. The cards in MTG core sets were typically reprints of some of the most popular cards from previous releases. After more than 25 years of core sets released on a usually annual cycle, MTG core sets were eventually discontinued in 2021.

SetRelease date
Core Set 2021 July 2020
Core Set 2020 July 2019
Core Set 2019 July 2018
Magic Origins July 2015
Magic 2015 July 2014
Magic 2014 July 2013
Magic 2013 July 2012
Magic 2012 July 2011
Magic 2011 July 2010
Magic 2010 July 2009
Tenth Edition July 2007
Ninth Edition July 2005
Eighth Edition July 2003
Seventh Edition April 2001
Sixth Edition April 1999
Fifth Edition March 1997
Fourth Edition May 1995
Revised Edition April 1994
Unlimited Edition December 1993
Beta (Limited Edition) October 1993
Alpha (Limited Edition) August 1993

MTG expansion sets

Artwork for the Wilds of Eldraine Magic the Gathering set, showing an adult fairy holding a huge crystal.
Image credit: Dicebreaker/Wizards of the Coast

MTG expansion sets are among Magic: The Gathering's most popular releases. Each MTG expansion set is themed around a particular plane in the card game's multiverse, focusing on particular characters, themes and gameplay mechanics. Previously, multiple sets would form a 'block' of sets around the same settings, but since 2018 the TCG's expansion sets have been more standalone releases that each offer something fresh with every new expansion.

SetRelease date
The Lost Caverns of Ixalan November 2023
Wilds of Eldraine September 2023
March of the Machine April 2023
Phyrexia: All Will Be One February 2023
The Brothers' War November 2022
Dominaria United September 2022
Streets of New Capenna May 2022
Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty February 2022
Innistrad: Crimson Vow November 2021
Innistrad: Midnight Hunt September 2021
Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms July 2021
Strixhaven: School of Mages April 2021
Kaldheim February 2021
Zendikar Rising September 2020
Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths April 2020
Theros Beyond Death January 2020
Throne of Eldraine October 2019
War of the Spark May 2019
Ravnica Allegiance January 2019
Guilds of Ravnica October 2018
Dominaria April 2018
Rivals of Ixalan January 2018
Ixalan September 2017
Hour of Devastation July 2017
Amonkhet April 2017
Aether Revolt January 2017
Kaladesh September 2016
Eldritch Moon July 2016
Shadows over Innistrad April 2016
Oath of the Gatewatch January 2016
Battle for Zendikar October 2015
Dragons of Tarkir March 2015
Fate Reforged January 2015
Khans of Tarkir October 2014
Journey into Nyx May 2014
Born of the Gods February 2014
Theros September 2013
Dragon's Maze May 2013
Gatecrash February 2013
Return to Ravnica October 2012
Avacyn Restored May 2012
Dark Ascension February 2012
Innistrad September 2011
New Phyrexia May 2011
Mirrodin Besieged February 2011
Scars of Mirrodin October 2010
Rise of the Eldrazi April 2010
Worldwake February 2010
Zendikar October 2009
Alara Reborn April 2009
Conflux February 2009
Shards of Alara October 2008
Eventide June 2008
Shadowmoor May 2008
Morningtide February 2008
Lorwyn October 2007
Future Sight May 2007
Planar Chaos February 2007
Time Spiral October 2006
Coldsnap July 2006
Dissension May 2006
Guildpact February 2006
Ravnica: City of Guilds October 2005
Saviors of Kamigawa June 2005
Betrayers of Kamigawa February 2005
Champions of Kamigawa October 2004
Fifth Dawn June 2004
Darksteel February 2004
Mirrodin October 2003
Scourge May 2003
Legions January 2003
Onslaught October 2002
Judgment May 2002
Torment February 2002
Odyssey October 2001
Apocalypse May 2001
Planeshift January 2001
Invasion September 2000
Prophecy June 2000
Nemesis February 2000
Mercadian Masques September 1999
Urza's Destiny June 1999
Urza's Legacy February 1999
Urza's Saga October 1998
Exodus June 1998
Stronghold February 1998
Tempest October 1997
Weatherlight June 1997
Visions February 1997
Mirage October 1996
Alliances June 1996
Homelands October 1995
Ice Age June 1995
Fallen Empires November 1994
The Dark August 1994
Legends June 1994
Antiquities March 1994
Arabian Nights December 1993

MTG compilation sets

Artwork for the Dominaria Remastered set for Magic the Gathering.
Image credit: Dicebreaker/Wizards of the Coast

As the name implies, MTG compilation sets bring together some of the TCG's top cards in a new collection. The cards in a compilation set are reprints of existing cards, making these releases similar to 'Greatest Hits' collections for the card game. Unlike the reprints found in MTG core sets, however, MTG compilation sets are usually available in booster packs, so the cards you receive are random.

SetRelease date
Special Guest reprints November 2023
Enchanting Tales September 2023
Commander Masters August 2023
Multiverse Legends April 2023
Shadows over Innistrad Remastered March 2023
Shadows of the Past March 2023
Dominaria Remastered January 2023
Retro Frame Artifacts November 2022
Double Masters 2022 July 2022
Innistrad: Double Feature January 2022
Mystical Archive April 2021
Time Spiral Remastered March 2021
Time Spiral Remastered Timeshifted March 2021
Kaladesh Remastered November 2020
Zendikar Rising Expeditions September 2020
Double Masters August 2020
Amonkhet Remastered August 2020
Arena Base Set August 2020
Ultimate Masters December 2018
Masters 25 March 2018
Iconic Masters November 2017
Welcome Deck 2017 April 2017
Amonkhet Invocations April 2017
Modern Masters 2017 March 2017
You Make the Cube November 2016
Treasure Chests October 2016
Kaladesh Inventions September 2016
Eternal Masters June 2016
Welcome Deck 2016 April 2016
Legendary Cube November 2015
Zendikar Expeditions October 2015
Tempest Remastered May 2015
Modern Masters 2015 May 2015
Vintage Masters June 2014
Modern Masters June 2013
Salvat 2011 January 2011
Masters Edition IV January 2011
Masters Edition III September 2009
Masters Edition II September 2008
Masters Edition September 2007
Time Spiral Timeshifted October 2006
Salvat 2005 August 2005
Renaissance August 1995
Chronicles July 1995

MTG supplemental sets

MTG Jurassic Park set showing both Ian Malcolm and Indominus Rex
Image credit: Wizards of The Coast

Supplemental sets for Magic: The Gathering include cards that aren't legal to use in the TCG's Standard format. This can include decks and cards for other popular formats, such as Commander, or sets that introduce their own casual rules variants. By being outside of the Standard format, MTG supplemental sets might include brand new cards designed specifically for a different format. Those cards can appear in randomised booster packs or in dedicated box sets depending on the release.

SetRelease date
The Lord of the Rings: Holiday Release November 2023
Jurassic World Collection November 2023
Doctor Who Commander Decks October 2023
The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth June 2023
March of the Machine: The Aftermath May 2023
Jumpstart 2022 December 2022
Transformers November 2022
Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate June 2022
Modern Horizons II June 2021
Commander Legends November 2020
Jumpstart July 2020
Mystery Booster Retail Edition March 2020
Mystery Booster November 2019
Modern Horizons June 2019
Battlebond June 2018
Explorers of Ixalan November 2017
Archenemy: Nicol Bolas June 2017
Conspiracy: Take the Crown August 2016
Conspiracy June 2014
Planechase 2012 May 2012
Archenemy June 2010
Planechase September 2009

MTG starter sets

MTG Starter set
Image credit: Wizards of The Coast

As the name suggests, MTG starter sets are designed for players who are new to Magic: The Gathering. They often offer two ready-to-play decks that contain a fixed list of cards, along with the basic rules and potentially some other accessories, making it easy for newcomers to simply pick up the starter set and play.

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Starter Kit June 2023
2022 Starter Kit June 2022
2021 Arena Starter Kit August 2021
Core Set 2021 Magic Arena Starter Kit July 2020
Core Set 2020 Spellslinger Starter Kit July 2019
Spellslinger Starter Kit October 2018
Battlebond Booster Battle Pack June 2018
Starter Set December 2017
Ixalan Booster Battle Pack September 2017
Amonkhet Booster Battle Pack April 2017
Kaladesh Booster Battle Pack September 2016
Shadows over Innistrad Booster Battle Pack April 2016
Magic Origins Clash Pack July 2015
Fate Reforged Clash Pack January 2015
Magic 2015 Clash Pack July 2014
Magic 2014 Booster Battle Pack July 2013
Gatecrash Booster Battle Pack February 2013
Return to Ravnica Booster Battle Pack October 2012
Magic 2013 Booster Battle Pack July 2012
Magic 2012 Booster Battle Pack July 2011
15th Anniversary 2-Player Starter Game June 2008
Tenth Edition Starter Game July 2007
Ninth Edition Core Game July 2005
Eighth Edition Core Game July 2003
Seventh Edition Starter Set April 2001
Starter 2000 game box April 2000
Starter game box July 1999
Portal Three Kingdoms 2-Player Starter Set May 1999
Classic Sixth Edition 2-Player Starter Set April 1999
Portal Second Age 2 Player Starter Set June 1998
Portal 2 Player Starter Set May 1997
Fifth Edition 2-Player Starter Set March 1997
Rivals Quick Start Set June 1996
Fourth Edition Gift Box May 1995
Revised Gift Box April 1994

MTG box sets

Calling All Hydra Heads
Image credit: Wizards of The Coast

MTG box sets include a number of different releases for the card game, from limited-edition Secret Lair drops to readymade Commander decks and beginner-friendly starter sets. Compared to the randomised nature of booster packs, with a MTG box set you know exactly what you're getting inside - it's a fixed collection of cards, often themed around a particular plane or style.

SetRelease date
Secret Lair: Calling All Hydra Heads December 2023
Secret Lair Drop Series: Doctor Who: Regeneration December 2023
The Lost Caverns of Ixalan/Commander decks November 2023
Secret Lair Drop Series: Secretversary 2023 November 2023
Secret Lair Drop Series: Spookydrop 2023 October 2023
Wilds of Eldraine/Commander decks September 2023
Starter Kit 2023 September 2023
Secret Lair Drop Series: Dan Frazier's Mox Box September 2023
Ponies: The Galloping 2 - Extra Life 2023 September 2023
Secret Lair Drop Series: Li’l’est Walkers September 2023
Commander Masters/Commander decks August 2023
Secret Lair Commander Deck: Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings August 2023
The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Commander Decks June 2023
The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Starter Kit June 2023
Secret Lair Drop Series: Summer Superdrop 2023 June 2023
Secret Lair Drop Series: Fall Superdrop 2023 June 2023
Secret Lair: From Cute to Brute May 2023
March of the Machine/Commander decks April 2023
Secret Lair Drop Series: Spring Superdrop 2023 April 2023
Secret Lair Drop Series: Legendary Flyers (Not That Kind) March 2023
Secret Lair: More Borderless Planeswalkers March 2023
Secret Lair Drop Series: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves March 2023
Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander Decks February 2023
Secret Lair Drop Series: Winter Superdrop 2023 January 2023
Starter Commander Decks December 2022
Secret Lair Drop Series: December Superdrop 2022 December 2022
Secret Lair 30th Anniversary Countdown Kit November 2022
Pioneer Challenger Decks 2022 November 2022
Secret Lair Drop Series: Extra Life 2022 November 2022
The Brothers' War Commander Decks November 2022
Secret Lair Drop Series: Li’l’ler Walkers October 2022
Warhammer 40,000 Commander Decks October 2022
Game Night Free-for-All October 2022
Secret Lair Drop Series: October Superdrop 2022 October 2022
Dominaria United Commander Decks September 2022
Secret Lair Drop Series: Li'l Giri Saves the Day August 2022
Secret Lair Drop Series: August Superdrop 2022 August 2022
Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Commander Decks July 2022
Secret Lair Drop Series: Fortnite July 2022
2022 Starter Kit June 2022
Secret Lair Drop Series: Here Be Dragons June 2022
Secret Lair Drop Series: June Superdrop 2022 June 2022
Streets of New Capenna Commander Decks May 2022
Secret Lair Drop Series: Pride Across the Multiverse May 2022
Challenger Decks 2022 April 2022
Secret Lair Drop Series: April Superdrop 2022 April 2022
Secret Lair Drop Series: February Superdrop 2022 February 2022
Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Commander Decks February 2022
Secret Lair Drop Series: The Astrology Lands January 2022
Commander Collection: Black January 2022
Secret Lair Drop Series: Extra Life 2021 November 2021
Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander Decks November 2021
Secret Lair Drop Series: MSCHF November 2021
Secret Lair Drop Series: Secretversary 2021 November 2021
Pioneer Challenger Decks 2021 October 2021
Secret Lair Drop Series: October Superdrop October 2021
Secret Lair Drop Series: Purrfection October 2021
Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander Decks September 2021
2021 Arena Starter Kit August 2021
Secret Lair Drop Series: Out of Time Superdrop August 2021
Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Commander Decks July 2021
Secret Lair Drop Series: All-Natural, Totally Refreshing Superdrop June 2021
Secret Lair: Ultimate Edition 2 May 2021
Commander 2021 April 2021
Secret Lair Drop Series: Dr. Lair's Secretorium Superdrop April 2021
Challenger Decks 2021 March 2021
Kaldheim Commander Decks February 2021
Secret Lair Drop Series: Smitten February 2021
Secret Lair Drop Series: Black is Magic February 2021
Commander Collection: Green December 2020
Secret Lair Drop Series: Extra Life 2020 November 2020
Commander Legends Commander Decks November 2020
Secret Lair Drop Series: Secretversary November 2020
Secret Lair Drop Series: The Walking Dead October 2020
Secret Lair Drop Series: Happy Yargle Day! September 2020
Secret Lair Drop Series: April Fools September 2020
Zendikar Rising Commander Decks September 2020
Secret Lair Drop Series: Showcase: Zendikar Revisited September 2020
Secret Lair Drop Series: Prime Slime August 2020
Secret Lair Drop Series: Every Dog Has Its Day August 2020
Secret Lair Drop Series: Summer Superdrop June 2020
Secret Lair: Ultimate Edition June 2020
Signature Spellbook: Chandra June 2020
Secret Lair Drop Series: The Godzilla Lands May 2020
Commander 2020 April 2020
Secret Lair Drop Series: International Women's Day March 2020
Secret Lair Drop Series: Thalia - Beyond the Helvault March 2020
Challenger Decks 2020 March 2020
Secret Lair Drop Series: Theros Stargazing February 2020
Unsanctioned February 2020
Secret Lair Drop Series: Year of the Rat January 2020
Secret Lair Drop Series (December 2019) December 2019
Challenger Decks 2019 Japan November 2019
Game Night 2019 November 2019
Ponies: The Galloping October 2019
Commander 2019 August 2019
Signature Spellbook: Gideon June 2019
Challenger Decks 2019 April 2019
Ravnica Allegiance Guild Kits February 2019
Guilds of Ravnica Guild Kits November 2018
Game Night November 2018
Spellslinger Starter Kit October 2018
Commander 2018 August 2018
Commander Anthology Volume II June 2018
Signature Spellbook: Jace June 2018
Global Series: Jiang Yanggu & Mu Yanling June 2018
Duel Decks: Elves vs. Inventors April 2018
Challenger Decks April 2018
Duel Decks: Merfolk vs. Goblins November 2017
From the Vault: Transform November 2017
Commander 2017 August 2017
Commander Anthology June 2017
Duel Decks: Mind vs. Might March 2017
Commander 2016 November 2016
Planechase Anthology November 2016
Duel Decks: Nissa vs. Ob Nixilis September 2016
From the Vault: Lore August 2016
Duel Decks: Blessed vs. Cursed February 2016
Commander 2015 November 2015
From the Vault: Angels August 2015
Duel Decks: Zendikar vs. Eldrazi August 2015
Duel Decks: Elspeth vs. Kiora February 2015
Duel Decks Anthology December 2014
Commander 2014 November 2014
Duel Decks: Speed vs. Cunning October 2014
From the Vault: Annihilation August 2014
Modern Event Deck May 2014
Duel Decks: Jace vs. Vraska March 2014
Commander 2013 November 2013
Duel Decks: Heroes vs. Monsters September 2013
From the Vault: Twenty August 2013
Duel Decks: Sorin vs. Tibalt March 2013
Duel Decks: Mirrodin Pure vs. New Phyrexia January 2013
Commander's Arsenal November 2012
Duel Decks: Izzet vs. Golgari September 2012
From the Vault: Realms August 2012
Duel Decks: Venser vs. Koth March 2012
Premium Deck Series: Graveborn November 2011
Duel Decks: Ajani vs. Nicol Bolas September 2011
From the Vault: Legends August 2011
Commander June 2011
Duel Decks: Knights vs. Dragons April 2011
Deck Builder's Toolkit 2011 March 2011
Magic Online Deck Series November 2010
Premium Deck Series: Fire & Lightning November 2010
Momir Basic Event Deck November 2010
Duel Decks: Elspeth vs. Tezzeret September 2010
From the Vault: Relics August 2010
Duels of the Planeswalkers June 2010
Deck Builder's Toolkit May 2010
Duel Decks: Phyrexia vs. The Coalition March 2010
Premium Deck Series: Slivers November 2009
Duel Decks: Garruk vs. Liliana October 2009
Commander Theme Decks August 2009
From the Vault: Exiled August 2009
Duel Decks: Divine vs. Demonic April 2009
Duel Decks: Jace vs. Chandra November 2008
From the Vault: Dragons August 2008
Duel Decks: Elves vs. Goblins November 2007
Deckmasters 2001 December 2001
Beatdown October 2000
Battle Royale November 1999
Anthologies November 1998

MTG special edition sets

Tamiyo, the Moon Sage artwork
Image credit: Wizards of The Coast

Between late 2018 and early 2019, Magic: The Gathering offered a series of booster boxes known as Mythic Edition sets. Each box cost $250, and included 24 boosters - much like a normal booster box - but with eight of the packs being 'Masterpiece' boosters. Each of these packs included a foil 'Masterpiece' card, a reprint of an older card with a unique new treatment, with the complete Mythic Edition including eight Masterpiece cards. After backlash from players, the MTG Mythic Editions ended in the spring of 2019 and were later replaced by other unique card offerings such as Secret Lair drops.

SetRelease date
War of the Spark Mythic EditionMay 2019
Ravnica Allegiance Mythic EditionOctober 2018
Guilds of Ravnica Mythic EditionOctober 2018

MTG Un-sets

MTG Unfinity artwork
Image credit: Wizards of The Coast

Un-sets in MTG are designed for very casual play, presenting wild and experimental gameplay ideas that make all of their cards illegal to use in tournament formats. The cards are made distinct by their silver border - indicating that they can't be used in official formats - and playful nature. As an example of how weird things can get, the MTG Unfinity card Form of the Approach of the Second Son turns the real-life player into a card - they must balance the rest of their deck on their head, and if they manage to eventually draw themselves, they win. MTG Un-sets also include a lot of funny Easter eggs and in-jokes, making them some of the card game's most entertaining releases.

SetRelease date
Unfinity October 2022
Unsanctioned February 2020
Unstable December 2017
Unhinged November 2004
Unglued August 1998

MTG Universes Beyond sets

Artwork for the Fallout set in Magic the Gathering Universes Beyond.
Image credit: Wizards of The Coast

Universes Beyond is a sub-brand for MTG, which features licensed cards for well-known IPs. Cards from these sets can't be used when playing MTG standard, but can be included in decks for eternal formats like Pauper and Commander.

IPSetYear
Final FantasyFinal Fantasy2025
MarvelMarvel2025
CluedoRavnica: Clue Edition2024
FalloutFallout2024
Assassin's CreedAssassin's Creed2024
Dungeons & DragonsDungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves2023
The Lord of the RingsThe Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth2023
The Lord of the RingsMore Adventures in Middle-earth2023
The Lord of the RingsThe Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Holiday2023
CreepshowCreepshow2023
Doctor WhoDoctor Who: Dalek Lands2023
Doctor WhoDoctor Who: Weeping Angels2023
Doctor WhoDoctor Who: Regeneration2023
Evil Dead Evil Dead2023
The Princess BrideThe Princess Bride2023
Jurassic Park / Jurassic WorldJurassic World: Life Breaks Free2023
Jurassic Park / Jurassic WorldJurassic World: Dr. Ian Malcolm2023
Tomb RaiderTomb Raider2023
Street FighterStreet Fighter2022
FortniteFortnite2022
Warhammer 40,000Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks2022
Warhammer 40,000Warhammer 40,000: Orks2022
Warhammer 40,000Warhammer: Age of Sigmar2022
Warhammer 40,000Blood Bowl2022
TransformersTransformers: Optimus Prime vs. Megatron2022
TransformersTransformers: Optimus Prime vs. Megatron2022
TransformersTransformers: One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall2022
Stranger ThingsStranger Things2021
ArcaneArcane2021
ArcaneArcane Lands2021
The Walking DeadThe Walking Dead2020

That's it for our MTG setlist. For more Magic: The Gathering content, head to our pages on the 15 most rare and expensive cards, ourlsit of the best MTG cards and our list of MTG Arena codes.

Dicebreaker is the home for friendly board game lovers

We welcome board gamers of all levels, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Magic: The Gathering

Tabletop Game

About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

Comments