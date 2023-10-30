MTG banlist for October 2023

The MTG banlist is crucial to deciding what cards you can bring to the table when playing Magic: The Gathering. The ever-evolving list from Wizards of the Coast bans and restricts previously released cards, so that cards that end up becoming too powerful and give players an unfair advantage can't be used in tournaments.

Previously, changes to the MTG banlist could get announced out of the blue - leaving players who had spent a small fortune building their deck suddenly unable to use a few illegal cards. Now, Wizards of the Coast has settled on aiming for just one update to the banlist each year, which comes towards the end of summer.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Because Magic: The Gathering is a three-decade old game that spans many different sets and rules, there isn't one overarching banlist. You'll have to look through the banned and restricted list for the format you're playing, whether that's Commander, Standard, Historic or any other format. Luckily for you, we've rounded up all the different banlists below.

Latest MTG banlist changes

The latest changes to the Magic: The Gathering banlist were announced in August 2023 by Wizards of the Coast. However, instead of banning anything, two cards were removed from the banlist instead: Preordain and Mind's Desire.

It's important to note that besides the banlists for specific formats, there are a number of cards that are universally banned across the board. Cards which reference "playing for ante" or belong to the 'conspiracy' card type are universally banned, as are previously released cards that Wizards of the Coast has reviewed and now deems racially or culturally offensive.

MTG Commander banlist

Image credit: Dicebreaker/Wizards of the Coast

Commander is a format in Magic: The Gathering where players choose a legendary creature as their commander and build the rest of their deck around its abilities and colours. Here are the banned cards for this format:

Ancestral Recall

Balance

Biorhythm

Black Lotus

Braids, Cabal Minion

Chaos Orb

Coalition Victory

Channel

Emrakul, the Aeons Torn

Erayo, Soratami Ascendant

Falling Star

Fastbond

Flash

Gifts Ungiven

Golos, Tireless Pilgrim

Griselbrand

Hullbreacher

Iona, Shield of Emeria

Karakas

Leovold, Emissary of Trest

Library of Alexandria

Limited Resources

Lutri, the Spellchaser

Mox Emerald

Mox Jet

Mox Pearl

Mox Ruby

Mox Sapphire

Panoptic Mirror

Paradox Engine

Primeval Titan

Prophet of Kruphix

Recurring Nightmare

Rofellos, Llanowar Emissary

Shahrazad

Sundering Titan

Sway of the Stars

Sylvan Primordial

Time Vault

Time Walk

Tinker

Tolarian Academy

Trade Secrets

Upheaval

Yawgmoth's Bargain

MTG Standard banlist

Image credit: Dicebreaker/Wizards of the Coast

Here are all the banned cards for MTG Standard:

The Meathook Massacre

Fable of the Mirror-Breaker

Invoke Despair

Reckoner Bankbuster

MTG Modern banlist

Image credit: Dicebreaker/Wizards of the Coast

Modern covers Magic: The Gathering cards from the eighth edition to today:

Ancient Den

Arcum's Astrolabe

Birthing Pod

Blazing Shoal

Bridge From Below

Chrome Mox

Cloudpost

Dark Depths

Deathrite Shaman

Dig Through Time

Dread Return

Eye of Ugin

Faithless Looting

Field of the Dead

Gitaxian Probe

Glimpse of Nature

Golgari Grave-Troll

Great Furnace

Green Sun's Zenith

Hogaak, Arisen Necropolis

Hypergenesis

Krark-Clan Ironworks

Lurrus of the Dream-Den

Mental Misstep

Mox Opal

Mycosynth Lattice

Mystic Sanctuary

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Once Upon a Time

Ponder

Punishing Fire

Rite of Flame

Seat of the Synod

Second Sunrise

Seething Song

Sensei's Divining Top

Simian Spirit Guide

Skullclamp

Splinter Twin

Summer Bloom

Tibalt's Trickery

Treasure Cruise

Tree of Tales

Umezawa's Jitte

Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath

Vault of Whispers

Yorion, Sky Nomad

MTG Vintage banlist

Image credit: Dicebreaker/Wizards of the Coast

The vintage format lets you use any card from Magic: The Gathering's history - apart from banned cards. There are only a few banned cards for MTG Vintage:

Chaos Orb

Falling Star

Shahrazad

Besides banned cards, there are also a number of restricted cards in MTG Vintage. You can only have one of these in your main deck and sideboard:

Ancestral Recall

Balance

Black Lotus

Brainstorm

Chalice of the Void

Channel

Demonic Consultation

Demonic Tutor

Dig Through Time

Flash

Gitaxian Probe

Golgari Grave-Troll

Gush

Imperial Seal

Karn, the Great Creator

Library of Alexandria

Lion's Eye Diamond

Lodestone Golem

Lotus Petal

Mana Crypt

Mana Vault

Memory Jar

Mental Misstep

Merchant Scroll

Mind's Desire

Monastery Mentor

Mox Emerald

Mox Jet

Mox Pearl

Mox Ruby

Mox Sapphire

Mystic Forge

Mystical Tutor

Narset, Parter of Veils

Necropotence

Ponder

Sol Ring

Strip Mine

Thorn of Amethyst

Time Vault

Time Walk

Timetwister

Tinker

Tolarian Academy

Treasure Cruise

Trinisphere

Vampiric Tutor

Wheel of Fortune

Windfall

Yawgmoth's Will

MTG Legacy banlist

Image credit: Dicebreaker/Wizards of the Coast

Here are all the MTG cards that are banned from Legacy tournaments:

Ancestral Recall

Arcum's Astrolabe

Balance

Bazaar of Baghdad

Black Lotus

Channel

Chaos Orb

Deathrite Shaman

Demonic Consultation

Demonic Tutor

Dig Through Time

Dreadhorde Arcanist

Earthcraft

Expressive Iteration

Falling Star

Fastbond

Flash

Frantic Search

Gitaxian Probe

Goblin Recruiter

Gush

Hermit Druid

Imperial Seal

Library of Alexandria

Lurrus of the Dream-Den

Mana Crypt

Mana Drain

Mana Vault

Memory Jar

Mental Misstep

Mind Twist

Mishra’s Workshop

Mox Emerald

Mox Jet

Mox Pearl

Mox Ruby

Mox Sapphire

Mystical Tutor

Necropotence

Oath of Druids

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer

Sensei's Divining Top

Shahrazad

Skullclamp

Sol Ring

Strip Mine

Survival of the Fittest

Time Vault

Time Walk

Timetwister

Tinker

Tolarian Academy

Treasure Cruise

Underworld Breach

Vampiric Tutor

Wheel of Fortune

White Plume Adventurer

Windfall

Wrenn and Six

Yawgmoth's Bargain

Yawgmoth's Will

Zirda, the Dawnwaker

MTG Block Constructed banlist

Image credit: Dicebreaker/Wizards of the Coast

These Magic: The Gathering cards are banned in Block Constructed tournaments:

Intangible Virtue (Innistrad-Avacyn Restored block)

Lingering Souls (Innistrad-Avacyn Restored block)

AEther Vial (Mirrodin block)

Ancient Den (Mirrodin block)

Arcbound Ravager (Mirrodin block)

Darksteel Citadel (Mirrodin block)

Disciple of the Vault (Mirrodin block)

Great Furnace (Mirrodin block)

Seat of the Synod (Mirrodin block)

Tree of Tales (Mirrodin block)

Vault of Whispers (Mirrodin block)

Skullclamp (Mirrodin block)

Lin Sivvi, Defiant Hero (Masques block)

Rishadan Port (Masques block)

Gaea's Cradle (Urza block)

Memory Jar (Urza block)

Serra's Sanctum (Urza block)

Time Spiral (Urza block)

Tolarian Academy (Urza block)

Voltaic Key (Urza block)

Windfall (Urza block)

Cursed Scroll (Tempest block)

Squandered Resources (Mirage block)

Amulet of Quoz (Ice Age Block)

Thawing Glaciers (Ice Age block)

Zuran Orb (Ice Age block)

MTG Brawl banlist

Image credit: Dicebreaker/Wizards of the Coast

Brawl is a format in Magic: The Gathering which combines the Standard and Commander formats. Players use a deck that contains 60 cards, including one commander card.

Here's a list of every card banned from Brawl decks:

Chalice of the Void

Drannith Magistrate

Lutri, the Spellchaser

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Omnath, Locus of Creation

Runed Halo

Sorcerous Spyglass

Winota, Joiner of Forces

Pithing Needle

If you're planning on playing a game of MTG Brawl, it's important to point out that the banlist for the Standard format doesn't apply to it.

MTG Pauper banlist

Image credit: Dicebreaker/Wizards of the Coast

Pauper is another MTG format, where players build a 60 card deck using common rarity cards. Here are all the banned Pauper cards:

Aarakocra Sneak

Arcum's Astrolabe

Atog

Bonder's Ornament

Chatterstorm

Cloud of Faeries

Cloudpost

Cranial Plating

Daze

Disciple of the Vault

Empty the Warrens

Fall from Favor

Frantic Search

Galvanic Relay

Gitaxian Probe

Grapeshot

Gush

High Tide

Hymn to Tourach

Invigorate

Mystic Sanctuary

Peregrine Drake

Prophetic Prism

Sinkhole

Sojourner's Companion

Stirring Bard

Temporal Fissure

Treasure Cruise

Underdark Explorer

Vicious Battlerager

MTG Pioneer banlist

Image credit: Dicebreaker/Wizards of the Coast

Pioneer is a format that features cards from Return to Ravnica onwards. Decks are meant to be more powerful than Standard, but less powerful than Modern and Legacy.

If you're thinking of trying out this format, there are quite a few banned cards:

Balustrade Spy

Bloodstained Mire

Expressive Iteration

Felidar Guardian

Field of the Dead

Flooded Strand

Inverter of Truth

Kethis, the Hidden Hand

Leyline of Abundance

Lurrus of the Dream-Den

Nexus of Fate

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Once Upon a Time

Polluted Delta

Smuggler’s Copter

Teferi, Time Raveler

Undercity Informer

Underworld Breach

Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath

Veil of Summer

Walking Ballista

Wilderness Reclamation

Windswept Heath

Winota, Joiner of Forces

Wooded Foothills

MTG Historic banlist

Image credit: Dicebreaker/Wizards of the Coast

Historic is a digital format for MTG Arena, and is the app's largest constructed format, consisting of both old and new cards.

Here are all the banned cards from Historic:

Agent of Treachery

Blood Moon

Brainstorm

Channel

Counterspell

Dark Ritual

Demonic Tutor

Field of the Dead

Intruder Alarm

Land Tax

Lightning Bolt

Memory Lapse

Natural Order

Necropotence

Nexus of Fate

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Once Upon a Time

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer

Sneak Attack

Spreading Seas

Swords to Plowshares

Thassa's Oracle

Tibalt's Trickery

Time Warp

Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath

Veil of Summer

Wilderness Reclamation

The Historic card pool is also used for a version of Brawl. If you're thinking of playing Historic Brawl, make sure you don't have these cards in your deck:

Runed Halo

Gideon's Intervention

Meddling Mage

Pithing Needle

MTG Explorer banlist

Image credit: Dicebreaker/Wizards of the Coast

Explorer is another digital format for MTG Arena, which this time around features legal cards from the Pioneer format.

There are a number of cards you can't use in Explorer:

Expressive Iteration

Field of the Dead

Kethis, the Hidden Hand

Leyline of Abundance

Lurrus of the Dream-Den

Nexus of Fate

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Once Upon a Time

Teferi, Time Raveler

Tibalt's Trickery

Underworld Breach

Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath

Veil of Summer

Wilderness Reclamation

Winota, Joiner of Forces

MTG Alchemy banlist

Alchemy is another digital format for MTG Arena, which is based on the Standard card pool. So far, there aren't any banned cards for Alchemy.

That's it for our MTG banlist. For more Magic content, head to our pages on the rarest and most expensive MTG cards, the Magic: The Gathering release schedule for 2023 and the best decks for MTG Arena.