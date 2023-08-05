Jurassic Park’s classic dinosaurs stomp into Magic: The Gathering - Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming set Lost Caverns of Ixalan will include a series of Universes Beyond cards featuring the dinosaur designs and potentially other characters from the Jurassic Park film series.

A piece of promotional art provided to Dicebreaker by Wizards of the Coast portrays the iconic scene from the 1993 Jurassic Park film where a Tyrannosaurus Rex storms the eponymous park’s visitor centre, a red banner falling from the ceiling as the monster out-of-time roars.

The art piece, illustrated by Raymond Swanland, is affixed with the logo for Lost Caverns of Ixalan. The popular trading card game will return to the plane of dinosaurs, living gods and Mesoamerican-inspired island culture in November, and apparently it’s bringing some featherless lizards along for the ride.

Jurassic Park’s anachronistic attractions will appear as part of the Universes Beyond special art treatment for Lost Caverns of Ixalan. Expect to find them in set and collector booster packs, along with themed bundles and other collections, similar to how the double-faced Transformers cards appeared in last year’s The Brothers’ War set.

Universes Beyond is MTG’s imprint used to cross over existing media properties outside of the Multiverse that houses official planes, characters and storylines. Most recently we saw the massive - and massively popular - Tales of Middle-earth fill an entire set and preconstructed Commander deck quartet with the heroes and villains of Tolkien’s fantasy world.

We don’t yet know what all will show up in the Jurassic Park Universes Beyond collection, but MTG’s designers have been growing more ambitious with their portrayal of outside media - Assassin's Creed and Final Fantasy 7 are already on the cardboard conversion block. Will we see full scenes such as the kitchen raptor scramble, the sweeping shot of dinosaur herds on the plains and the giant pile of prehistoric poo? Will other films in the series also be represented in cardboard? Is Jeff Goldblum showing up?

Update: Wizards of the Coast said at a Gen Con 2023 panel that the inserts would, in fact, condense "30 years of Jurrasic World films" into mechanically unique cards that will show up in Lost Caverns of Ixalan booster packs. The publisher did not provide any additional art or say namedrop specific characters. A Jurassic World Secret Lair is planned to accompany to release later this year.