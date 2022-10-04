If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Magic: The Gathering is getting Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed cards

Next Universes Beyond sets to arrive from 2024.
Matt Jarvis avatar
News by Matt Jarvis Editor-in-chief
Published on

Two major video game series are headed to Magic: The Gathering, as Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed join the trading card game.

Wizards of the Coast president Cynthia Williams revealed the upcoming crossovers during Hasbro’s Investor Day presentation, announcing that the storied Japanese roleplaying franchise and historical stealth-action series would join MTG’s Universes Beyond releases.

Williams noted that 2022 marks the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy, with the next numbered entry in the series, Final Fantasy XVI, due to release on PlayStation 5 next year. The video game series previously launched its own trading card game, designed by former Magic: The Gathering pro Tarou Kageyama.

Watch on YouTube
Learn how to play Magic: The Gathering

Assassin’s Creed, meanwhile, turns 15 next month. Ubisoft’s series of open-world, neck-stabbing action games have delved into Arabic, Egyptian, Greek and Norse history, with upcoming sequels set to explore Feudal Japan and the Holy Roman Empire.

Williams didn’t reveal any further details, only confirming that the Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed Magic: The Gathering sets would be part of Universes Beyond - Magic: The Gathering’s ongoing series of crossovers that has so far included The Walking Dead, Stranger Things and Warhammer 40,000, and will add both The Lord of the Rings and Doctor Who next year. The series has also included video games Fortnite and Street Fighter.

Williams said that the MTG releases would arrive “from 2024”. Past Universes Beyond sets have included individual cards offered via MTG's Secret Lair drops, complete sets and pre-made decks for popular format Commander; it's uncertain what form the Final Fantasy and Assassin's Creed releases will take.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author

Matt Jarvis avatar

Matt Jarvis

Editor-in-chief

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as editor-in-chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

Like what we do at Dicebreaker? Support us!

Become a member today and gain access to free games, discounts at participating tabletop retailers, 20% off PAX Unplugged tickets, members only articles and videos, and more.

Support us

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Dicebreaker Merch
Tabletop Awards 2022

Vote for your favourite tabletop games of the year!

Have your say and discover the best board games and RPGs of 2022 at the Tabletop Awards

Vote now