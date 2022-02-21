Street Fighter themed Magic: The Gathering cards revealed alongside new game

The next Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair card drop has been revealed to be themed around the classic video game series Street Fighter, just as its next entry is announced.

The Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Street Fighter Superdrop will feature a collection of eight limited-edition cards based on various characters from the classic fighting video game franchise. Revealed as part of the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Season Final event that took place over the weekend, the Superdrop will contain a roster of popular characters including Chun-Li, whose iconic flying kick attack is represented by a multikicker ability that exiles targeted cards, Ryu – with the warrior’s Hadoken attack making an appearance – Guile, Dhalsim, Blanka, Ken, E Honda and Zangief. Each of the characters featured in the Superdrop have artwork and gameplay mechanics inspired by their appearances in the video game franchise.

Besides the Street Fighter cards, the Magic: The Gathering February Superdrop also includes the Introducing: Kaito Shizuki, Kamigawa: The Manga: The Cards, Li’l Walkers, Pictures of the Floating World, Shades Not Included, Showcase: Neon Dynasty and Special Guest: Yuko Shimizu. Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair card drops are releases that contain limited edition cards, with previous sets featuring cards themed around the League of Legends video game series, the horror television series The Walking Dead and slimes.

Image: Wizards of the Coast.

Wizards of the Coast, the publisher responsible for tabletop roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons, is the studio behind Magic: The Gathering, with the company working alongside Street Fighter publisher Capcom to release the Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Street Fighter Superdrop.

Magic: The Gathering is a trading card game that sees two players going head-to-head to eliminate their opponents’ character. Each player has a deck made up of 60 cards, which they’ll be able to play as long as they have mana to spend. Players can acquire mana by playing land cards, with the different types of land cards fueling cards of the corresponding colour. If players have minions on their board, then their opponent will be forced to attack them before they can attack the player’s character. Spells can also be used to boost minions or perform various other abilities. Whichever player manages to defeat their opponent first is named the winner.

Street Fighter is a video game series which was first released in 1987 and has since seen five additional mainline entries, alongside multiple spin-offs and re-releases. The iconic video game series has two players competing against each other as rival fighters, using their respective characters’ moves to whittle down their opponents’ health to zero. A player successfully wins a match if they are able to defeat their opponent in two rounds. The newest entry to the franchise, Street Fighter 6, was revealed earlier today.

The Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Street Fighter Superdrop is set to be released on March 18th, at a retail price of £50 ($68) for the foil cards and £40 ($54) for the standard cards.