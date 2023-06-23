Sushi Go spinoff fills the the table with rotating steamer baskets and family style dishes

A new spinoff of the popular Sushi Go board game will trade hands of cards for a spinning table chock full of dumplings, steamer baskets and very grabby hands.

Sushi Go - Spin Some Dim Sum is the latest title in what’s become one of the most popular family board games. Two to six players are still attempting to earn points by eating certain combinations of sushi and dished goodies. But instead of playing cards from a hand, each player will need to grab tokens from steamer baskets on a literal spinning table.

This adaptation ostensibly makes Sushi Go more approachable for younger crowds without compromising the satisfying feeling of pulling off a tricky collection. Players can either snag a food printed on a wide disk, or use their chopstick resource tons to spin the table and select from a whole new array of plates.

The winner is still decided by highest point total after twelve rounds, but don’t expect everything to function exactly like the original. The pace is deliberately quicker and a little bit more competitive compared to vanilla Sushi Go. Dim Sum comprises nearly all of the dishes, showing up in several varieties as players take turns nabbing steamed goodies off a quickly emptying platform.

Sushi Go - Spin Sun Dim Sum is designed by Quentin Weir and Ken Gruhl, with art illustrations by Nan Rangsima. GameWright Games, likely best known for the collaborative Forbidden Island series of board games and Sushi Go’s earlier spinoffs, will handle distribution and other publishing duties. It is currently available to purchase from the publisher’s website or at big retail chains such as Target.

The original designer, Phil Walker-Harding, has been hard at work since 2022 on a new sustainable board game studio called Joey Games. The husband-and-wife venture included several launch projects made with wooden components wherever possible and skipping what they characterise as excessive packaging and wrapping.