Elder Scrolls board game will take place in Skyrim, Cyrodiil, Morrowind and beyond

The Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era, the upcoming tabletop adaptation of the popular video game series, will take place in multiple lands across Tamriel.

The information was revealed via the board game’s Gamefound crowdfunding preview page, with players being able to explore various iconic locations from across the history of The Elder Scrolls franchise. Featured alongside the likes of the chilly tundra of Skyrim, the metropolitan Cyrodiil and strange lands of Morrowind, will be the more mysterious lands of High Rock and Black Marsh, which are some of the less commonly explored areas of Tamriel.

Set to be released alongside the locations found in the core box of the video game board game will be an expansion based in Valenwood, the homeland of the Bosmer – or Wood Elves – which is another country that fans of the franchise are less familiar with. It was also confirmed that future expansions set in the lands of Hammerfell – homeland of the Redguards – and the High Elf homeland of Summerset Isle, are currently in development.

Betrayal of the Second Era is an upcoming board game for one to four people that sees players exploring the continent of Tamriel in search of quests and adventures. The combat system and character creation are both based on aspects found in Too Many Bones - a board game released by the publisher behind Betrayal of the Second Era, Chip Theory Games – with players able to create and develop a single character who will advance over the course of three adventure sessions.

The fantasy board game will take place over a trio of quests, with Betrayal of the Second Era featuring 30 main storylines, with the final adventure being determined by the decisions made by the players in the first two quests. During the game, players will explore the world by moving across a region map, switching to a separate system of tiles for combat encounters. Should the group ever venture into a town tile they’ll experience a separate town encounter, selecting from a series of options that are unique to that location.

Players can acquire experience by completing combat encounters and quests, which they can then use to modify their characters. Depending on what kind of character players are controlling they’ll be able to put points into unlocking new skills, improving their stats and other aspects.

The Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era was co-created by Too Many Bones designer Josh J. Carlson and Michael Gernes, a designer who has previously worked on miniatures games such as Star Wars: Armada.

Besides Betrayal of the Second Era and Too Many Bones, Chip Theory Games is responsible for releasing Cloudspire – a board game inspired by Multiplayer Online Battle Arena video games – and puzzle board game Triplock. The Elder Scrolls video game series is developed and published by Bethesda, with the most recent mainline entry being 2011’s The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

The Gamefound crowdfunding campaign for The Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era is set to be launched in May 2023, with pledge amounts yet to be confirmed.