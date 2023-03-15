Walking Dead Roleplaying Game lets you play out scenarios from the TV series

The new tabletop roleplaying game based on The Walking Dead TV series will enable players to experience scenarios directly inspired by the show.

An upcoming TRPG, The Walking Dead Universe Roleplaying Game sees players attempting to survive in the world of the television series, The Walking Dead, which is based on the graphic novel series from Image Comics. A crowdfunding campaign for the new tabletop RPG is currently live on Kickstarter, with the description for the title revealing more details about how it will play and what kind of features it will contain.

Set in the post-apocalyptic universe of The Walking Dead, the tabletop RPG will have players creating and controlling characters who must try to find hope in a world overrun by undead hordes and populated with people taking advantage of the chaos. The roleplaying game will contain two gameplay modes for players to experience: a campaign mode and a survival mode.

Players embarking on the campaign mode, as in most tabletop roleplaying games, will drive the storyline – alongside the game master – through their characters’ decisions and actions. The GM might decide to use one of the adventure storylines included with The Walking Dead Universe Roleplaying Game, but the story path is not pre-determined and will be open to player choices.

The alternate gameplay mode found in the horror RPG is survival mode, which will challenge players to survive a particular scenario. In survival mode, players are faced with a specific, often dangerous, problem that they’ll need to overcome that will be inspired by certain scenarios from The Walking Dead series: as well as featuring recognisable characters and locations.

Whenever player characters attempt to overcome a challenge, they will need to roll a number of d6 depending on how competent they are at the skills or abilities they’re using. To suceed at a challenge, players will need to roll at least a single six, with multiple sixes resulting in a critical success. The gameplay of The Walking Dead RPG is based on the Year Zero Engine, which is also the basis of Tales From the Loop and the Alien RPG.

The Walking Dead Universe Roleplaying Game was co-designed by Nils Hintze – who has previously worked on sci-fi RPG Tales From the Loop - and Joe LeFavi, whose credits include the Blade Runner and Alien RPGs. Free League Publishing is the studio responsible for releasing The Walking Dead Universe Roleplaying Game, with the studio being best known for publishing various licensed roleplaying games such as the aforementioned Alien and Blade Runner roleplaying games.

The Kickstarter campaign for The Walking Dead Universe Roleplaying Game is live until April 5th, with a pledge of SEK 498 (£40/$47) getting backers a copy of the core rulebook in November. Alternatively, a digital version of the game is available for a pledge of SEK 298 (£24/$28).