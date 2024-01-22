Warhammer Fantasy reboot The Old World is getting a tabletop RPG

The recently relaunched Warhammer: The Old World will also enjoy a tabletop RPG adaptation designed by Cubicle 7. The studio announced the project during an official launch event for Games Workshop’s reboot of Warhammer Fantasy Battle - the game that kickstarted their current wargame miniature wargame empire.

Warhammer: The Old World’s impending tabletop RPG doesn’t even have a name, and we don’t yet know how it might differ from the two other titles Cubicle 7 actively maintains - Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soulbound and Warhammer 40,000: Wrath and Glory.

“Exploring a new era with Warhammer: The Old World is an honour and a privilege. As huge fans of the classic Warhammer setting we’re thrilled to be working with Games Workshop on the new chapter of such a beloved setting,” said Cubicle 7 CEO Dominic McDowall in a press release.

Meet the Warhammer pro raising the bar of competitive play

Warhammer: The Old World is the newest version of the original Warhammer Fantasy Battle in all but name, inviting players back to a world of square bases, Bretonnians and Egyptian-flavoured skeletons. We found the launch boxes and rules not without its faults, but a more enticing entry point than Games Workshop’s previous tertiary titles.

Lack of concrete information has left fans to wonder how Warhammer: The Old World’s eventual tabletop turn will differ from Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 4th Edition, which has been running since 1986 and also takes place in a pre-Sigmar version of Warhammer’s Old World. Cubicle 7 said it would continue to support WFRP 4E while also dedicating resources to this new RPG, and several upcoming supplements and releases for the former title are already planned “in the coming years.”

A representative for Cubicle 7 told Dicebreaker via email that more details should arrive in a couple of weeks, pending Games Workshop’s approval. A Facebook post amounting to three paragraphs and a logo isn’t the most exciting announcement given the weight of the Warhammer brand, but perhaps The Old World’s alternative use of dice will eventually get its chance to shine.