Yu-Gi-Oh! has shown off the TCG’s first virtual reality game

In a special glimpse into the future of Yu-Gi-Oh! at last weekend’s 25th-anniversary event The Legend of Duelist, selected attendees were given the opportunity to experience the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! in virtual reality for the first time.

During a short tailored demo titled Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Presents Solid Vision Experiment, players stepped into the world of digital spin-off Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links as a player undergoing a virtual technology trial under the watchful eye of Seto Kaiba, taking part in a special duel supposed to showcase the evolution of his company’s experiment with virtual reality technology to bring the world of dueling to life. Throughout the brief demo, players experienced a duel starring monsters such as Saggi the Dark Clown and Blue-Eyes White Dragon.

Developed for the Meta Quest 3 VR headset by the team behind Duel Links, this is the first planned attempt to bring the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! to life using new technologies. Although Konami hasn’t yet confirmed when or if the company will make the currently event-exclusive demo available to the general public, the publisher announced that it will continue to develop new experiences for the series using VR and other technologies - such as AI - in the future.

This wasn’t the only announcement linked to Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links made during the weekend’s festivities. During the concluding stage event of the second day it was revealed that, following the introduction of Rush Duel to the game at the end of 2023, the Maximum Summoning mechanic introduced to the physical game will be added to the digital experience on February 28th.

Maximum Summoning is a feature that allows players to combine three Maximum Monsters together into a single creature with higher ATK and unique effects. Although more monsters such as Supreme Machine Magnum Overlord and Yggdrago the Sky Emperor are just some of the Maximum Monsters set for release at the end of this month, players will be able to receive Harpie Lady Sisters as a login bonus to commemorate the launch.