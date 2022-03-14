Classic D&D RPGs re-releasing on PC via Steam this month, include companion apps and party transfer

Almost two dozen classic Dungeons & Dragons PC games are headed to Steam, as they see a slightly revamped re-release on the digital marketplace.

The upcoming Gold Box series from publisher SNEG brings together D&D cRPGs - that’s computer RPGs - originally released in the late 1980s and early 1990s, ahead of more familiar digital translations such as Baldur’s Gate and Neverwinter Nights.

The games will be split into eight collections, most of which are based around familiar settings from the D&D universe, including Forgotten Realms, Krynn, Dark Sun and Ravenloft.

Forgotten Realms: The Archives will be subsequently split into three further collections. The first will include the Waterdeep-set Eye of the Beholder and its two numbered sequels, while the second will exhaustively bundle Curse of the Azure Bonds, Gateway to the Savage Frontier, Hillsfar, Pools of Darkness, Pool of Radiance, Secret of the Silver Blades, Treasures of the Savage Frontier and Unlimited Adventures. Collection Three will comprise 1993’s roguelike Dungeon Hack and 1994’s Drizzt-starring Menzoberranzan, set in the subterranean Drow city of the same name.

The Krynn series collection will include the titular Champions of Krynn, Death Knights of Krynn and The Dark Queen of Krynn, while the Dark Sun collection will offer the turn-based game Shattered Lands and its sequel Wake of the Ravager - neither of which used the Gold Box engine - set in the highly problematic setting inclusive of slavery, bioessentialism and racism.

Also coming to Steam are the D&D RPGs set in the popular gothic setting of Ravenloft, recently visited in last year’s D&D 5E sourcebook Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft. The Ravenloft collection will include Strahd's Possession and its sequel Stone Prophet.

Rounding out the games are standalone releases for kingdom-management game D&D Stronghold: Kingdom Simulator and Zelda-like action RPG Al-Qadim: The Genie's Curse, set in the eponymous setting.

It’s worth noting that these Dungeons & Dragons games have previously been made available via retro PC store GOG, with SNEG’s upcoming re-release specifically bringing the games across to Steam.

The latest re-release of the games also adds in a dedicated launcher for the Gold Box games, as well as bundling in the All-Seeing Eye and Gold Box Companion apps for the Eye of the Beholder series and several of the other games respectively. The companion apps include features such as the ability to map out dungeons, look up spells, track journal entries for quests and other helpful tools, and are available for free separately if you already own the games. The Steam releases will also include a party transfer tool, for carrying your party between different games.

The D&D Gold Box collections will release on Steam on March 29th. Prices are yet to be announced; the collections cost between £4.59 and £7.59 on GOG, so expect to pay similar prices here.