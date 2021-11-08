We identify German board games, talk Monopoly gimmicks and discuss the latest Dixit game on the Dicebreaker podcast

Happy November everyone! This week’s episode of the Dicebreaker podcast sees Matt, Lolies and Meehan chatting about tabletop games they’ve played, exciting titles coming up and trying to figure out real German board game names from the fake ones. We record the Dicebreaker podcast live every Friday afternoon at 2pm (BST) in our Youtube channel, so be sure to catch the show and ask us some questions there!

Otherwise you can listen to the latest Dicebreaker Podcast on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Prefer something else? Add the RSS feed to your player of choice.

Catching up with the team, Lolies has played a ton of board games since she was last on the show, including the word game So Clover!; the disappointing War of Whispers; Shifty Eyed Spies; the hilariously named Nice Buns and, of course, more Welcome to…. In the meantime, Meehan is back on her Lost Ruins of Arnak train with the deckbuilding game’s first expansion - Expedition Leaders - as well as a dose of some good ol’ Crokinole. Matt hasn’t been playing too much lately other than the upcoming Cuphead: Fast Rolling Dice Game - which, as it turns out, is pretty damn hard and quite an interesting take on the original video game.

On the news side of things, the team discuss the newly announced entry in the Dixit Universe of titles called Stella, which looks to be a twist on the existing formula of the beloved beginner board game that has since successfully pushed over 9 million copies. On top of that, the trio also chat about the third trilogy from the studio behind Raiders of the North Seas - called South Tigris - which will kick off with Wayfarers of South Tigris.

In the segment for this week’s episode, Lolies has a collection of German board game names that may or may not be real - it’s up to Meehan and Matt to figure out whether they’re being led on or if these are names of actual board games. It’s a tense battle between the two, you’ll have to watch/listen to find out who has what it takes to look through Lolies’ language deceptions.

Finally, the group go through the audience questions, if you have a question for the team then you can fire over an email to podcast@dicebreaker.com - if you have sent an email recently, we’d suggest sending another as we’ve had a change in our email system that may have caused some emails to be waylaid - or tweet us @joindicebreaker. Otherwise you can leave a comment down below!

Games (and other stuff) discussed