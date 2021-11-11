Do you love tabletop games? Are you a natural in front of the camera? Would you like to play tabletop games on camera? Great news: we’re once again looking for a new junior video producer to join the Dicebreaker team. You can find the full job description and details on how to apply here, but read on for a general overview of the exciting opportunity on offer.

Since it launched in 2019, the Dicebreaker YouTube channel has become a warm and welcoming home for tabletop gaming in all its forms. The channel is moving into a new era now, with two of the original three video team members moved on. This is a great opportunity to be a part of the channel's new direction and make it your own.

Joining Wheels and Liv - as well as Matt Jarvis and Alex Meehan - you’ll have the chance to play brand new games and old classics on camera, from trading card games like Magic: The Gathering to both dragon-sized RPGs and indie roleplaying gems. You’ll also have the opportunity to introduce our audience to some of your favourite games by sharing your enthusiasm in list features, How to Play videos, the weekly Dicebreaker Podcast and getting involved with our on-stage antics at events throughout the year.

As the name suggests, this is a junior position suitable for those who are looking to take their first step into tabletop journalism and working full-time in video production. While existing knowledge of running a YouTube channel, video editing and production, what makes videos fun to watch (and popular), and the latest trends and releases in the tabletop industry are all plusses, if you’re someone who simply loves tabletop gaming and is able to share that passion with others in a friendly, accessible, confident way, we’d love to hear from you.

We’re especially keen to hear from those whose voices are typically underrepresented in the tabletop gaming industry, and whose knowledge, talent and enthusiasm deserve a greater platform. That includes those who are keen and able to share the stories and experiences of those in the industry with a wide audience, shining the spotlight on interesting, innovative games and up-and-coming creators.

Whilst Covid-19 continues to be a concern in the UK, you'll be supported to work from home for as long as travel remains unsafe. Ideally though we're looking for someone to relocate to Brighton to join us in the office or that lives close enough to commute daily.

This is a chance to be part of the Dicebreaker team during an exciting time - we can’t wait to see who joins us for our next chapter. If you have any questions, ask away in the comments.