Official Stormlight Archive miniatures are on the way, but you can't use them in D&D 5E (yet)

An official line of miniatures based on Brandon Sanderson’s Stormlight Archive books is set to launch on Kickstarter.

The range of figures is in the works at Brotherwise Games, which previously published Call to Adventure: The Stormlight Archive, an edition of its character-building card game based on Sanderson’s popular series of fantasy novels.

The upcoming miniatures will feature 24 characters from Sanderson’s novels, depicted as 32mm scale models. An additional four characters are planned to be offered as stretch goals during a crowdfunding campaign. All of the miniatures will come unpainted.

At this year’s Gen Con, Brotherwise co-founder Johnny O’Neal told Dicebreaker that the figures will include the first official depiction of some of Sanderson’s characters - having never been visualised in imagery - and will serve as a visual reference for the future expansion of the series beyond the books.

Sanderson’s Stormlight Archive series began in 2010 with The Way of Kings, and has continued across an additional three sequels - the most recent being 2020’s Rhythm of War - and two novellas set between the events of the main novels. The series is planned to span ten books in total, with its fifth instalment currently planned for a late 2023 release.

O’Neal confirmed that the Stormlight Archive miniatures, which are due to see a full launch in September, will not be explicitly designed for use in games - for example, they won’t include stat blocks or pre-generated character sheets compatible with Dungeons & Dragons 5E or other tabletop roleplaying games - and will be “purely miniatures” to begin with.

However, O’Neal teased that the range may have “gameplay applications” in the future.

The Kickstarter campaign for the Stormlight Archives miniatures will launch next month.