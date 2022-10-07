If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Catan: Console Edition brings local co-op and competitive play to Playstation and Xbox in 2023

Minecraft? Nah, these bricks and sheep hit different.
Chase Carter avatar
News by Chase Carter Contributor
Published on

The previously anticipated video game adaptation of classic board game Catan will arrive on Xbox and Playstation consoles sometime next year.

Digital publisher Dovetail Games will be handling the translation from countertop to console, which will be available on Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S consoles. Switch players enjoyed their own online version of Catan courtesy of Asmodee Digital, though the publisher shut down multiplayer servers last year.

Catan: Console Edition will support local four-player couch co-op alongside online multiplayer at launch. Those playing in the same room will be able to track their resource cards on their phone or perhaps another device to keep that precious information hidden. Players will only need to scan a QR code on their mobile device to access this neat bit of functionality.

Watch on YouTube
Lolies teaches you how to play classic competitive board game Catan.

The more competitive road builders and lumber hoarders among you can take a whack at the ladder, as Catan: Console Edition will also include a ranking system and matchmaking within online play. How that system will work is a bit unclear, though obviously winning will increase your rank and pit you against more cutthroat opponents in successive games.

Dovetail Games modelled its adaptation on the modern version of Klaus Teuber’s board game about gathering and trading resources. Players should still expect hexagonal geography tiles, little villages and roads, and that stinking robber lurking around the countryside. Differences will lie in the presentation - the developer is reportedly taking advantage of virtual graphics to bring the world of Catan to life.

"We tried to pay attention to the little details, like the bunting that decorates the longest road or the little chimney when someone builds a city; each part of the game has been carefully designed to bring the board to life," said Natalie Dodd, Studio Producer at Dovetail Games, in the press release.

Dovetail Games’ portfolio consists largely of train and fishing simulators, such as Train Simulator 2022 and bassmaster Fishing 2022. This will be the first board game adaptation tackled by the studio. Pricing information was not included in the release, but the Playstation version of Catan: Console Edition can already be added to players’ wishlists. A Microsoft listing is expected to hit that console’s online store soon.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author

Chase Carter avatar

Chase Carter

Contributor

Chase is a freelance journalist and media critic. He enjoys the company of his two cats and always wants to hear more about that thing you love. Follow him on Twitter for photos of said cats and retweeted opinions from smarter folks.

Like what we do at Dicebreaker? Support us!

Become a member today and gain access to free games, discounts at participating tabletop retailers, 20% off PAX Unplugged tickets, members only articles and videos, and more.

Support us

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Dicebreaker Merch
Tabletop Awards 2022

Vote for your favourite tabletop games of the year!

Have your say and discover the best board games and RPGs of 2022 at the Tabletop Awards

Vote now