Good Omens’ official board game summarises past battles’ between Heaven and Hell ahead of second season

An official Good Omens board game plans to hit retail shelves and online shops on June 5th, just ahead of the fantasy book-turned-television adaptation’s second season. Good Omens: An Ineffable Game serves as both a collection of quick minigames and a neat summary of last season’s climactic standoff between Heaven and Hell.

Published by Renegade Game Studio, the same company behind the Power Rangers, G.I. Joe and Transformers tabletop RPGs, Good Omens: An Ineffable Game sends two to four players to complete seven smaller games that represent the forces aligned against Michael Sheen’s Aziraphale and David Tennant’s Crowly - two angels from Heaven and Hell, respectively, whose friendship must be kept secret from their employers.

Each of the seven battle games are described as a “learn as you go” contest representing the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse - Death, War, Pollution and Famine - along with fending off the forces of both Heaven and Hell before finally preventing Armageddon at the hands of the pre-teen antichrist. While the press release from Renegade doesn’t explain the rules, a standard deck of playing cards, dice and other simple implements imply a fairly approachable learning curve.

The publisher plans to create three separate versions with component upgrades depending on which major retail outlet you choose. Amazon get’s foil character cards, while both Barnes & Noble and Hobby Market’s version will include dice bags themed after Heaven and Hell, and Agen Nutter’s Book of Prophecy, respectively.

Good Omens: An Ineffable Game will be available starting June 5th and will cost $25 at retail. As the description on Renegade’s official page shows, this title seems less a thoughtful adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s original story and more a way to gamify a catch-up for fans before the second season airs in late July. Still, if casual party games featuring gay angels is your cuppa tea you could do far worse.