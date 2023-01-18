Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon miniatures game coming this year

A new tabletop miniatures game based on the television show Game of Thrones – as well as its spin-off, House of the Dragon – is coming this year.

Announced by Knight Models, a company that already publishes several licensed tabletop miniatures games, the new miniatures game will be an adaption of the television series Game of Thrones. Collaborating with HBO – the production company behind the TV series – Knight Models is set to release an upcoming game that will incorporate both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, the spin-off television show centered on the Targaryen house.

Details surrounding the tabletop miniatures game are yet to be revealed, including gameplay mechanics and models. The new miniatures game will be the first tabletop adaptation of House of the Dragon, with several Game of Thrones board games having already been released.

A video about great tabletop miniatures games that aren’t Warhammer.

Johnny teaches you how to paint your miniatures.

Knight Models is a publisher that’s responsible for launching multiple licensed miniatures games such as the Batman Miniatures Game – which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year – and a miniatures game based on the DC comic book universe. Besides the upcoming Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon miniatures game, a tabletop miniatures game adapted from the original fantasy book series written by George R R Martin – A Song of Ice and Fire – also exists. Published by Cmon, a company otherwise known for releasing several board games such as Blood Rage and the co-op board game Zombicide, A Song of Ice and Fire Miniatures Game has players taking command of a faction from the book series and leading them into battle. The Song of Ice and Fire Miniatures Game features armies based on notable factions like House Baratheon, Lannister and Targaryen.

Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are both based on book series written by George R R Martin, with Game of Thrones adapting – and extending beyond – A Song of Ice and Fire, and House of the Dragon is an adaptation of the spin-off novels Fire and Blood. Whilst the final season of Game of Thrones aired in 2019, House of the Dragon’s first season aired last year and is set to see the release of a second season. Both shows follow the fictional Kingdom of Westeros as various powers rise and fall across the land’s history, with House of the Dragon being a prequel to Game of Thrones.

There is yet to be a set release date confirmed for the Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon miniatures Game, beyond sometime this year.