Tabletop Awards 2022

2022's must-play tabletop games revealed!

Discover all the big winners from this year's Tabletop Awards, from the best board games and RPGs to groundbreaking designers and publishers.

See who won
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon miniatures game coming this year

From the Batman Miniature Game studio.

Alex Meehan avatar
News by Alex Meehan Senior Staff Writer
Published on
A screenshot from the House of Dragon TV show
Image: HBO

A new tabletop miniatures game based on the television show Game of Thrones – as well as its spin-off, House of the Dragon – is coming this year.

Announced by Knight Models, a company that already publishes several licensed tabletop miniatures games, the new miniatures game will be an adaption of the television series Game of Thrones. Collaborating with HBO – the production company behind the TV series – Knight Models is set to release an upcoming game that will incorporate both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, the spin-off television show centered on the Targaryen house.

Details surrounding the tabletop miniatures game are yet to be revealed, including gameplay mechanics and models. The new miniatures game will be the first tabletop adaptation of House of the Dragon, with several Game of Thrones board games having already been released.

Watch on YouTube
A video about great tabletop miniatures games that aren’t Warhammer.
Knight Models is a publisher that’s responsible for launching multiple licensed miniatures games such as the Batman Miniatures Game – which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year – and a miniatures game based on the DC comic book universe. Besides the upcoming Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon miniatures game, a tabletop miniatures game adapted from the original fantasy book series written by George R R Martin – A Song of Ice and Fire – also exists. Published by Cmon, a company otherwise known for releasing several board games such as Blood Rage and the co-op board game Zombicide, A Song of Ice and Fire Miniatures Game has players taking command of a faction from the book series and leading them into battle. The Song of Ice and Fire Miniatures Game features armies based on notable factions like House Baratheon, Lannister and Targaryen.
Watch on YouTube
Johnny teaches you how to paint your miniatures.

Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are both based on book series written by George R R Martin, with Game of Thrones adapting – and extending beyond – A Song of Ice and Fire, and House of the Dragon is an adaptation of the spin-off novels Fire and Blood. Whilst the final season of Game of Thrones aired in 2019, House of the Dragon’s first season aired last year and is set to see the release of a second season. Both shows follow the fictional Kingdom of Westeros as various powers rise and fall across the land’s history, with House of the Dragon being a prequel to Game of Thrones.

There is yet to be a set release date confirmed for the Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon miniatures Game, beyond sometime this year.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author
Alex Meehan avatar

Alex Meehan

Senior Staff Writer

Alex’s journey to Dicebreaker began with writing insightful video game coverage for outlets such as Kotaku, Waypoint and PC Gamer. Her unique approach to analysing pop culture and knack for witty storytelling finally secured her a forever home producing news, features and reviews with the Dicebreaker team. She’s also obsessed with playing Vampire: The Masquerade, and won’t stop talking about it.

Comments
Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch