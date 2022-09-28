You can now put Jeff Goldblum into your Dungeons & Dragons games

Jeff Goldblum, actor and jazz musician, has been turned into a miniature that can be used in games of Dungeons & Dragons.

Depicting Goldblum’s character from The Dark Dice Podcast – a podcast in which people are recorded playing a tabletop roleplaying game – the miniature bears a striking resemblance to the Jurassic Park actor himself. Designed after the official artwork for Balmur, Goldblum’s elven sorcerer, the miniature features Goldblum’s face atop a muscular elven body garbed in a set of impressive robes, a cloak and knee-length boots. Balmur is posed in a manner that suggests he’s about to cast a spell at his foes, with players able to pain the miniature themselves.

The Dark Dice Podcast features two groups of players each controlling their own adventurer, with the separate parties serving as rivals to one another. Goldblum joined the likes of dungeon master Travis Vengroff, ranger player Peter Joseph Lewis and Russ More, who controls the monk Aijinder, in early 2021 as Balmur, a sorcerer who began the adventure searching for his daughter’s locket. A character in the show’s second season, entitled The Long March, Balmur became part of a group pursuing revenge after having unsuccesfully saved the world.

Chapter One of the Dark Dice Podcast.

Within the fantasy RPG, the player characters attempt to fulfill their quest whilst avoiding the notice of The Silent One, a sinister being that serves as a guardian to The Nameless God, a deity that predates most of the creatures living in the world of Dark Dice. The podcast applies a distinct horror edge to playing and running Dungeons & Dragons, with the inclusion of soundscapes and music to encourage immersion in both the players and audience.

The Balmur miniature is be produced and published by Strata Miniatures and Dwarven Forge, with the two companies collaborating on an entire set of minatures based on the various characters featured in the Dark Dice Podcast such as the warlock Gaelle of House Vogelberg – voiced by Holly Billinghurst - and her twin, the fighter Glom of House Vogelberg, who is played by Sean Howard. The characters from the podcast’s first season, the Domain of the Nameless God, are also being made into miniatures.

Besides Jurassic Park, Goldblum is otherwise best known for his performances in 1986 horror film The Fly, Independence Day and Thor: Ragnarok, as well as recording two jazz albums and performing in various theatre productions.

The Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the Dark Dice miniatures is live until October 7, with a pledge of £30 ($28) getting backers all miniatures from both seasons, including Balmur.