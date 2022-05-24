Final Fantasy 14 fan turns the critically acclaimed MMORPG into a tabletop RPG

Have you heard of the tabletop RPG based on critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV? With this free fan-made adaptation you can play through the entirety of your next roleplaying campaign in a world inspired by A Realm Reborn (up to level 10 with no restrictions on playtime).

Created by FFXIV fan Arkana Grey and named after the video game’s expansive world, Eorzea RPG is an unofficial tabletop adaptation of the popular MMO that strips back its in-depth job system - which allows players to switch between various classes, from Warrior to White Mage, on the fly - and combo-heavy skill-based combat in favour of a rules-light ruleset that focuses more on roleplaying a character. (Thanks, Dualshockers.)

“The system was created with a vision of combining the structure of a TTRPG with the freedom and creativity of storytelling roleplay,” Grey writes in the rulebook. “Somewhere in between the excessive numbers, mechanics, and restrictions of a TTRPG, and the formless and structureless format of storytelling roleplay, is a place for a simple system to exist to give players a feeling of adventure and increasing power and high stakes.”

The first edition rules of Eorzea RPG allow players’ characters to progress up to level 10 - said to be equivalent to XIV’s legendary player hero, the Warrior of Light - obtaining additional abilities and strength as they go.

Those abilities include skills inspired by the jobs of FFXIV, including magical spells drawn from its Black and White Mage classes - typically focused on damage-dealing and healing, respectively - melee and ranged combat, and other abilities that help to buff the characters and grant them advantages during battles. Status effects can be inflicted upon enemies to grant the players extra advantages during fights.

Combat itself is kept light, with players rolling a d20 to determine turn order and whether their attack hits based on a resilience rating - which can be increased by wearing armour, dodging and using skills.

All successful attacks by both the players and enemies typically deal one damage, with HP totals generally in the single digits. Players can optionally forgo attacking to perform another action, such as dodging, dashing, using another ability or assisting one of their companions with a bonus to their roll.

“The system is purposefully vague in what characters can do so that players do not feel restricted by the system and instead keep to the creativity of describing combat how they usually would — the system exists to help players running an encounter keep track of what is happening and to balance the enemies and players in combat,” Grey explains.

Additional skills can be acquired as blessed abilities, powerful traits that can be used once per adventure and represent the magical power of weapons or even deities in the world. The rulebook provides a list of example blessed abilities, such as invisibility or Aetheric flight - echoing the ability for players to fly using mounts in the video game - while encouraging the creation of custom boons during sessions.

Grey’s roadmap for Eorzea RPG includes plans for an optional Soul Crystals expansion that will provide a more complex job and abilities system. A ‘lite’ version of the rules will remove abilities, MP and soul crystals for a simplified version of the full gameplay system for TRPG newcomers.

Other additions planned for the future include specific resources for character creation - including details on Eorzea’s species - a bestiary, collections of items and treasure, details on different locations of the world, a GM’s guide, and a series of three adventures.