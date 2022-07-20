D&D-inspired movie Mazes & Monsters is getting a HD re-release for its 40th anniversary - here’s an exclusive first look

Mazes & Monsters, the 1982 movie inspired by Dungeons & Dragons that starred Tom Hanks in his first leading role, is being re-released in HD for the first time - and Dicebreaker can exclusively reveal the 40th anniversary edition’s cover art.

Mazes & Monsters was based on Rona Jaffe’s 1981 novel of the same name, which was itself inspired by investigator William Dear’s non-fiction book The Dungeon Master, recounting his search for missing teenager James Dallas Egbert III, whose disappearance in 1979 was blamed on his interest in D&D at the height of the Satanic Panic.

In the movie, a pre-fame 26-year-old Hanks plays Robbie Wheeling, whose obsession with the made-up tabletop RPG Mazes & Monsters - a non-too-subtle stand-in for Dungeons & Dragons - and increasing inability to distinguish between fiction and reality leads to tragic consequences.

Liv delves deeper into the Satanic Panic and its connection to Dungeons & Dragons

The upcoming re-release of Mazes & Monsters on Blu-ray will mark the first time the film has been available in high definition. The set will include an eight-page booklet recounting the story behind Mazes & Monsters and its basis in real-life tragedy and hysteria, as told by Dan Jolin and originally published here on Dicebreaker.

The set will also include audio commentary from fantasy author Seth Skorkowsky, RPG writer and podcaster Scott Dorward, How We Roll host Joe Trier and player Eoghan Falvey, and Cthulhu & Friends GM Veronica Escamilla-Brady.

Plumeria Pictures provided Dicebreaker with an exclusive first look at the limited-edition slipcase and cover artwork for the re-release, illustrated by Paul Shipper, the artist behind posters for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Doctor Strange and more. You can take a look at the slipcase - which will be limited to 1,000 copies - and cover art below.

The 40th anniversary Blu-ray of Mazes & Monsters will be released via Plumeria Pictures on September 19th.