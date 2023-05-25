Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames expansion brings Dark-type Charizard to the Pokémon TCG

The next expansion for the Pokémon TCG’s Scarlet & Violet era has been announced, and it’s mixing up the typings of some powerful critters. Obsidian Flames will introduce type-shifted Tera Pokémon ex cards for both the paper and digital versions of the popular trading card game.

Obsidian Flames will be the fdsecond additional batch of cards for Scarlet & Violet’s series after Paldea Evolved earlier this year. Like its video game counterpart, S&V sported a whole new type of pocket monster that would shake up battles - Tera Pokémon.

In the trading card game, Tera Pokémon take the form of the returning Pokémon ex card type and boast plenty of additional power - and prize card rewards for opponents who knock them out. Their art features a geometric aesthetic and crystalline crowns adorning the Pokémon’s noggin that matches their Tera type.

The S&V base set only contained Tera types that matched that Pokémon’s usual typing - for example Gyarados ex had a Water Tera type. Obsidian Flames changes all that by type-shifting a number of cards into a weird combination. The press release specifically mentioned Charizard ex type-shifted to Darkness and Tyranitar ex typeshifted to Lightning type.

Type-shifted Pokémon ex will reportedly use the same Energy cards as their usual type (Charizard will still need Fire Energy cards, for example) but their weaknesses and resistances will reflected the shifted type.

Obsidian Flames will contain a bevy of highly sought chase cards, alternate treatments and special art styles. Here’s a breakdown of what collectors and those searching for big ticket items can expect to find:

15 Pokémon ex and six Tera Pokémon ex

12 illustration rare Pokémon

Six special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards

12 ultra rare full-art etched Pokémon ex and Supporter cards

Three hyper rare gold etched cards

Obsidian Flames will hit store shelves online and in hobby shops on August 11th. Digital players using the Pokémon TCG Live app will be able to play with the expansion starting August 10th. A new battle pass will award everyone with a new deck featuring that Darkness-type Charizard ex, while a premium Toedscruel ex deck can be unlocked with the app’s crystal premium currency.