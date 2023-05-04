New Pokémon TCG digital version leaves beta in June, will include upcoming Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved expansion

The official launch date for the new digital version of the Pokémon Trading Card Game has been announced.

Designed to replace the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online app, Pokémon TCG Live will leave its current beta form and be officially launched in early June. Releasing alongside the new digital version of the trading card game will be the next expansion for the Pokémon TCG, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Players will be able to get their hands on the upcoming expansion through Pokémon TCG Live a day earlier than its official physical release date.

The Pokémon TCG Live app will be a free-to-play – meaning players won’t need to spend money to access its base features – digital version of the card game, enabling players to compete against one another online. Replacing the older digital app, Pokémon TCG Online, the Pokémon TCG Live app will allow players to acquire a selection of cards when they join and continue gaining booster packs by completing various battle pass quests.

As well as their daily battle pass quests, players can acquire booster packs by ascending up a ladder league by challenging and beating other players throughout each season of the Pokémon TCG Live app. Players can also choose to spend real money to unlock a premium battle pass, which will give them access to additional quests to earn more booster packs. Besides the premium battle pass, players can spend money to gain different currencies that they can then use to unlock accessories for their avatar, new deck boxes and card sleeves, alongside specific cards and entire bundles of cards and booster sets.

If players have their own Pokémon TCG Online accounts, they’ll be able to transfer their collections over to Pokémon TCG Live by opening their deck manager in Online, selecting view deck, choosing to export deck – which will copy that deck list into their clipboard, which they can then paste into a document – for every deck they want to move over. Then, players should open Pokémon TCG Online, open the deck editor, before copy and pasting each deck over through the create a deck and import deck actions. Doing this will move a player’s decks over to Pokémon TCG Live, however, certain sets – such as cards from the X&Y and Black & White sets – are accessible but are not playable on Pokémon TCG Live yet.

Should players have any codes from physical Pokémon TCG releases, they’ll be able to enter them into Pokémon TCG Live and unlock them. If players have any booster packs or products unopened on Pokémon TCG Online, they will be able to redeem them for digital currency on Pokémon TCG Live.

Matt and Liv play the Pokémon TCG Live beta.

The upcoming Pokémon TCG expansion Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved will feature 190 new cards, including 15 additional Pokémon ex cards – which are powered up versions of Pokémon. Three of the 15 Pokémon ex cards will be the fully evolved versions of Scarlet & Violet’s starter Pokémon: Meowscrada, Skeledirge and Quaquaval.

Several new Tera ex Pokémon cards will be featured in Paldea Evolved, such as Forretress, Slowking and Dedenne. The legendary Paldean Pokémon Chien-Pao and Ting-Lu will be included in the new set, as well as a brand-new Pikachu card.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game Live app will be officially launched out of beta on June 8th on iOS, Android, PC and MacOS, with the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved expansion arriving on shelves on June 9th.