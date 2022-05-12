Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s Fusion Festival in-game event begins today

The next in-game event for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, the Fusion Festival, hits duel arenas today, celebrating one of the trading card game’s original methods of smashing two monsters together to create something a lot more threatening.

Much like past events, the Fusion Festival focuses on a certain mechanic by only allowing duelists to include Fusion Monsters in their Extra Deck. These monsters can be melded in a few different ways, historically using the Polymerize spell but later expanded through a few different methods, but essentially sacrifice two or more cards already in play to summon a chunky menace from the Extra Deck.

Publisher Konami has held two other such festivals since the launch of Master Duel back in January - both the Xyz Festival and N/R Festival spotlighted other key summon rules. The premier platform for digital Yu-Gi-Oh! Has since passed 30 million downloads and continues to be an extremely popular title online.

Watch on YouTube Wheels tries Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel for the first time.

Those taking part in the Fusion Festival will earn medals from finishing matches, regardless of the outcome. Medals can be traded in during the limited-time event for a range of prizes, including legacy pack tickets and bundles of the in-game gem currency to be spent elsewhere.

The Fusion Festival is now live and runs through May 23rd. Be sure to check in the in-game event page for a specific festival ban list, which will differ from the recently updated Master Duel banned and restricted list. Any players still uncertain in their deckbuilding prowess can choose among a few preconstructed deck that fit the Fusion Festival’s theme, though they can also read our tips on crafting some great lists, both for beginners and those wanting a more competitive edge.

Haven’t made the dive into Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, yet? Read Matt’s impressions of the game, which is available on most consoles and mobile devices, where he found it to be the most accessible road into the hobby, so far. If you’re looking to learn how to play Yu-Gi-Oh! For the first time, Master Duel’s festivals offer a pretty enticing hook and are worth checking out.