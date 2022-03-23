Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s next in-game event N/R Festival begins today

The next in-game event for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, the N/R Festival, kicks off today, restricting players to some of the TCG’s more easy-to-find cards in exchange for bonus rewards.

The N and R Rarity Festival, to give it its full name, follows last month’s Xyz Festival as the second major in-game event for the card game’s digital app, which launched in January and has since exploded in popularity - recently passing 20 million downloads in total.

Like the Xyz Festival, the N/R Festival sees players limited to a specific set of cards when building their deck. As you might surmise from the name, the restriction this time is that only cards of normal and rare rarity can be used in both your main deck and extra deck - that means no ultra rare (UR) or super rare (SR) cards, which appear in many of the best Master Duel meta decks.

The reward for playing and winning matches during the N/R Festival is medals, which can be exchanged for a variety of prizes, including gems and legacy pack tickets. Medals can be earned by simply playing matches - you don’t necessarily have to win, although you will need to finish a duel in order to claim them.

Attention, Master Duelists! The event-exclusive Forbidden/Limited List for the N/R Festival has been published. #YuGiOhMASTERDUEL pic.twitter.com/QdhFRsXsK7 — YGOMasterDuel (@YGOMasterDuel) March 18, 2022

The list of normal and rare cards that can be used during the N/R Festival can be found in the event’s specific Forbidden/Limited list within the app, which is different to the usual Master Duel banlist. Players can also choose to use prebuilt loaner decks rather than their own custom creations, which will earn them the same number of medals.

Master Duel’s N and R Rarity Festival is live now and will run until April 3rd.