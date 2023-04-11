Tabletop RPG accessories maker’s crowdfunding campaign goes beyond selling fancy dice to give backers a stake in the company (Sponsored)

This article is sponsored by 1985 Games. Find out more about the company’s equity crowdfunding campaign and support it until May 1st on StartEngine.

Tabletop RPG company 1985 Games has launched a different kind of crowdfunding campaign that will offer backers a stake in the maker of premium dice, maps and other accessories.

In contrast to conventional crowdfunding campaigns on platforms like Kickstarter that typically provide products in return for backers’ money, 1985 Games’ equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine sees supporters buy into the company itself in exchange for a minimum pledge of $250. In return, backers will receive common stock shares - each valued at $5 - based on their investment, with early backers receiving additional bonus shares.

1985 Games has previously raised more than $1.3 million via six past crowdfunding campaigns on Kickstarter. Its product catalogue spans five different ranges, including the Dungeon Craft series of 2D terrain, a collection of Dungeon Notes journals designed for use with tabletop RPGs such as Dungeons & Dragons 5E, the horror-inspired Counterspell Miniatures range and its nostalgic VHS Dice, inspired by the look of ‘80s video cassette tapes.

1985 Games' StartEngine crowdfunding campaign trailer

Having been founded in 2019 by entrepreneurs Lenny Gotter and Jeremiah Crofton, 1985 reported revenue of over $1.5 million in 2021, claiming that it represented annual growth of 142% for the Portland, Oregon business. 1985 added that its retail presence had increased by more than 600% in the last six months.

2022 saw the company partner with other tabletop RPG brands including Hit Point Press, Norse Foundry, Zealot Miniatures and Hunters Entertainment, as well as appearing on popular Dungeons & Dragons actual play Critical Role and its companion show Talks Machina. Its brand ambassador programme, launched in the last six months, now includes more than 70 ambassadors.

The company said that funds raised via the recent crowdfunding campaign would be used to help it expand its presence online and in brick-and-mortar stores around the globe, having already released products directly via its own webstore, Amazon and more than 100 local hobby stores. Its stated plans include doubling its annual attendance of trade shows and conventions, bolstering its B2B sales, and investing in its team and marketing budget.

As well as shares, backers will receive physical rewards - including dice and pins - and other benefits ranging from discounts to playtesting access. At the time of writing, 1985 Games has raised $69,796.19.