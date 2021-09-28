Zombicide publisher acquires RPG studio behind Broken Compass series

The publisher behind the Zombicide franchise, Cmon, has acquired the studio known for releasing roleplaying games such as the Broken Compass series - Two Little Mice.

Announced via a blog post on the company’s website, Cmon has acquired the RPG studio in order to “serve as the publisher of Cmon’s growing lines of RPG and story-focused gaming products”. With the acquisition of Two Little Mice, Cmon has gained all of its games and intellectual properties in order to “strengthen its position as a developer and publisher of story-driven games and other content, based on original intellectual properties and licensed franchised”.

Two Little Mice - a studio founded by Riccardo Sirignano and Simone Formicola, with illustrator Daniela Giubelllini joining later - is a company that’s best known for publishing the Broken Compass series of roleplaying games, one that puts players in the shoes of adventurers exploring a world inspired by movies such as Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Mummy (1999), as well as video game franchises like Tomb Raider and Uncharted.

Besides Broken Compass, Two Little Mice has also released a series of fantasy RPGs called Household that has players becoming the tiny occupants of a house whose master has passed away, with a fragile peace existing between the various factions of the small people living within the floors of the grand house. Another roleplaying game, called Inferno - inspired by the original epic poem written by Dante Alighieri - was co-published by Two Little Mice, with a sourcebook called Inferno: Dante’s Guide to Hell being fundraised on Kickstarter in April of this year.

Apart from Zombicide, Cmon is also responsible for releasing Eric Lang’s ‘Mythic Trilogy’ of games - Blood Rage, Rising Sun and Ankh: Gods of Egypt - and Marvel United, the Marvel-themed board game featuring the likes of Captain America and Miss Marvel. Cmon has previously released roleplaying games such as Zombicide: Chronicles, a horror RPG based on the series of zombie board games published by the studio.

According to the blog post, Sirignano, Formicola and Giubellini have joined Cmon’s roleplaying games and narrative board games division - alongside Zombicide: Chronicles’ co-designers Francesco Nepitello and Marco Maggi - and are “busy developing several other top-secret narrative-orientated projects”.