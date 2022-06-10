Walking Dead: All Out War studio will be making board games

The publisher behind wargaming titles such as The Walking Dead: All Out War, Mantic Games, will now be releasing board games.

In a press release, Mantic Games announced the launch of its new board game division, which will focus on releasing tabletop titles outside of the studio’s usual miniatures wargaming fare. The intention of the new division – according to Mantic CEO Ronnie Renton - will be to release more accessible and beginner-friendly board games for a larger audience of players to experience.

“We want to develop more products that can be enjoyed by a wider range of audiences,” said Renton, “This could be a ready-made RPG adventure to play as part of a wider campaign […] or a kid-friendly dungeon crawler that can be played during a family game night.”

Renton further added that that “having these titles published under the Mantic Board Games Division, allows them to be produced without detracting from our core fantasy and sci-fi releases.” The press release also commented that the new division will “open up new opportunities for Mantic to work with a range of licensing partners,” but did not reveal what these IP board games could be.

The first release in the Mantic Board Game Division will be a co-op board game https://www.dicebreaker.com/mechanics/cooperative/best-games/best-co-op-board-games based on The Umbrella Academy, a comic book series written by My Chemical Romance vocalist Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. The Umbrella Academy – which was adapted into a Netflix television series in 2019 – is a comic book series about a group of children who possess superhuman abilities and work together to save the world under the guidance of an entrepreneur called Sir Reginald Hargreeves, also known as The Monocle.

In the upcoming board game, players each take control of a character from The Umbrella Academy – such as Kraken, Séance and Number 5 – as they attempt to save the world from a variety of threats including Cha-Cha and The Conductor. Featuring a collection of miniatures of the playable characters and villains, Umbrella Academy: The Board Game will have players working together to take down that game’s threat before the apocalypse arrives. On their turn, players can move between board locations, using their skill cards and abilities to battle with the various enemies on the board.

An playthrough of Umbrella Academy: The Board Game.

Besides the aforementioned The Walking Dead: All Out War and Umbrella Academy: The Board Game, Mantic Games is also responsible for releasing the Kings of War and Deadzone miniatures games.

A Gamefound crowdfunding campaign for Umbrella Academy: The Board Game will launch on June 15th.